Contrast Security Empowers Snap Finance to Enhance its Application Security Program and Consolidate Vulnerability Management with a Unified Security Platform

The growing digital-finance company uses Contrast's Secure Code Platform to streamline vulnerability identification and remediation, elevating application security and reducing risk

LOS ALTOS, Calif., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security (Contrast), the code security platform built for developers and trusted by security, today announced that Snap Finance , a provider of fast, flexible pay-over-time digital financing options, has significantly enhanced its application security program by adopting Contrast's Secure Code Platform . Snap Finance is now able to consolidate vulnerability management processes and improve the identification and remediation of vulnerabilities across its applications.

Contrast Security Logo (PRNewswire)

Contrast empowers organizations like Snap Finance to proactively protect their applications and customer data

In this video from RSA Conference 2023, Kiran Sharma, Senior Privacy Program Manager at Snap Finance, highlighted the significant impact of Contrast's platform on their security initiatives. Sharma has played a pivotal role in driving the organization's DevSecOps and security programs. Recognizing the need for a unified solution to address vulnerabilities sourced from various tools, he emphasized the significance of a consolidated platform for streamlined management and increased visibility. The Contrast Secure Code Platform emerged as the ideal solution, providing Snap Finance with comprehensive insights and actionable information to tackle vulnerabilities effectively.

"With Contrast, we were able to combine multiple areas of our application security into a single platform," explained Kiran. "This includes source code analysis, static code analysis, and dynamic application security testing, including serverless applications. Now, we have a unified platform that presents all vulnerabilities in one single pane of glass, allowing us to focus on the highest priority and critical issues."

Contrast's Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST) solution, Contrast Assess , within the Contrast Secure Code Platform, has been a standout among Snap Finance's security team. It enables the team to secure every line of code while continuously detecting and prioritizing vulnerabilities and guidance on how to eliminate risks. IAST also provides valuable insights into cloud coverage and flow mapping for applications, enabling Snap Finance to find and fix in real-time the vulnerabilities that really matter in their code.

"We are thrilled to support Snap Finance in their mission to get secure code moving through the software development life cycle [SDLC]," said Andy Vallila, Chief Revenue Officer, at Contrast Security. "From development to production, the Contrast Secure Code Platform empowers organizations like Snap Finance to proactively protect their applications and customer data."

To learn more about Snap Finance's use of Contrast, watch the full video here . For more information about Contrast and its world-leading code security solutions, please visit contrastsecurity.com .

About Contrast Security (Contrast)

A world-leading code security platform company purposely built for developers to get secure code moving swiftly and trusted by security teams to protect business applications. Developers, security and operations teams quickly secure code across the complete Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) with Contrast to protect against today's targeted Application Security (AppSec) attacks.

Founded in 2014 by cybersecurity industry veterans, Contrast was established to replace legacy AppSec solutions that cannot protect modern enterprises. With today's pressures to develop business applications at increasingly rapid paces, the Contrast Secure Code Platform defends and protects against full classes of Common Vulnerabilities and Exposure (CVEs). This allows security teams to avoid spending time focusing on false positives so as to remediate true vulnerabilities faster. Contrast's platform solutions for code assessment, testing, protection, serverless, supply chain, application programming interfaces (APIs) and languages help enterprises achieve true DevSecOps transformation and compliance.

Contrast protects against major cybersecurity attacks for its customer base, which represents some of the largest brand-name companies in the world, including BMW, AXA, Zurich, NTT, Sompo Japan and The American Red Cross, as well as numerous other leading global Fortune 500 enterprises. Contrast partners with global organizations such as AWS, Microsoft, IBM, GuidePoint Security, Trace3, Deloitte and Carahsoft, to seamlessly integrate and achieve the highest level of security for customers.

The growing demand for the world's only platform for code security has landed the company on some of the most prestigious lists, including the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies and the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List of fastest-growing companies.

Learn more: https://www.contrastsecurity.com/ .

Follow us: Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

Media Contact:

Angel Duan

Public Relations Manager

Contrast Security

pr@contrastsecurity.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Contrast Security