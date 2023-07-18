Cooleaf Named One of Atlanta Business Chronicle's 2023 Best Places to Work

ATLANTA, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooleaf , the leading employee experience platform for highly engaged teams, has been named one of Atlanta Business Chronicle's "Best Places to Work" for the second consecutive year. The Best Places to Work Award highlights successful companies that go above and beyond to keep their workforce engaged and healthy. The complete list honors Atlanta-based companies ranging from 10 to 500+ employees that have achieved optimal work environments for their teams in 2023.

"This incredible honor reaffirms our commitment to a redefined employee experience," says Prem Bhatia, Cooleaf's Co-Founder. "Excellent work environments in 2023 look dramatically different than in the past. As our team's needs evolve, so does Cooleaf. We're proud to be recognized for putting our people and their values at the forefront of our organization."

Atlanta Business Chronicle's list recognizes over 100 companies in the Atlanta area. Companies are ranked by size, ranging from Small (10-49 employees), Medium (50-99 employees), Large (100-499 employees), and Extra Large (500+ employees). Honorees include Accenture, Atlanta Gas Light, Tanner Health System, and 1-800-GOT-JUNK.

"The modern workplace has evolved," says John Duisberg, Co-Founder of Cooleaf. "Emphasizing authentic, enjoyable moments and prioritizing company culture is how organizations can make a difference. The Cooleaf platform embodies our core values and we're incredibly proud of that. This award carries deep significance for us on our continued journey to improve the employee experience."

