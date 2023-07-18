Dynamic Star Announces Plans for One Fordham Landing, University Heights, The Bronx

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One Fordham Landing is a new 350,000 sq. ft. leasable community facility building rising along the Harlem River just south of West Fordham Road and west of Bronx Community College that prioritizes the health and well-being of its tenants. Located in the vibrant University Heights neighborhood of The Bronx and adjacent to Metro North's University Heights station, One Fordham Landing presents a unique opportunity for medical and educational institutions seeking healthy, modern space adjacent to a spectacular waterfront promenade, with 360-degree views reaching Midtown Manhattan, at asking rents on par with the national average.

"We are excited to offer The Bronx a new standard in community facility buildings," said Dynamic Star's CEO Gary Segal. "One Fordham Landing is designed to promote the health and wellness of our tenants and their clients. We believe that a healthy environment, combined with a rich mix of tenant amenities and a spectacular waterfront location, is essential for productivity and overall well-being."

Dynamic Star and its building and systems design team of Perkins Eastman, MG Engineering, MPFP Landscape Architects, Lemay + Escobar Interiors, LIVunLtd, and CBRE's Energy and Sustainability Services team are designing an amenity-rich community facility building consistent with the WELL Building Standard, developed by the International WELL Building Institute. Significant building and WELL components of One Fordham Landing include:

28,000 sq. ft. floorplates with 18-foot ceiling heights in the building base and 10,000 sq. ft. floorplates in the tower, well-suited for medical and educational tenants;

New station entrance and pedestrian bridge to adjacent Metro North University Heights station;

Fresh air-based ventilation system, enhanced filtration, UV air treatment, moisture and humidity management and control, and touchless building systems, including doors and elevators;

810-linear foot landscaped public waterfront esplanade, programmed with ample seating, shade cover, a Harlem River overlook, paved walking path, and exercise stations; and

20,000 sq. ft. on-site landscaped outdoor roof, including community gardening space and use of pickleball court, lap pool, basketball court, and fitness center located in the adjacent apartment building.

One Fordham Landing's transit-oriented location is optimal for client-based community facility tenants. In addition to the adjacent Metro North University Heights station, One Fordham Landing is within a 10- to 15-minute walk to the #1 207th Street station and the #4 Jerome Avenue station. The Fordham Road SBS stops within a five-minute walk of the property and the Fordham Road NY Thruway exit is directly in front of the site. Bike access is via West Fordham Road.

A CBRE team led by Executive Vice President John Reinertsen and First Vice President Michael G. Lee will be marketing the community facility space at 320 West Fordham Road, which is expected to deliver in 2025.

About Dynamic Star

Dynamic Star, LLC. is a full-service real estate development, investment, and marketing firm with expertise in a wide range of real estate, construction, and financial disciplines, including land use, zoning, and underwriting.

The Dynamic Star Executive Team combined has over 125 years of experience in New York City real estate development, planning, construction, and community relations. Dynamic Star has the capacity to develop, convert and operate properties across several asset classes while creating increased land value.

Dynamic Star specializes in large scale complex development projects that enhance neighborhoods. Its expertise, vision, and creativity help drive innovation focused on the future.

