Jacobs Awarded Equipment Installation Contract at UK Nuclear Research Laboratory

Enhances nuclear research to support energy transition and net zero carbon objectives

Contract win underlines benefits of recent investment in robotics capabilities

DALLAS, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected by the U.K.'s National Nuclear Laboratory (NNL) to manage the acquisition of more than 100 new remotely operated manipulator robots for its Windscale Laboratory in West Cumbria, England.

Working with Wälischmiller Engineering, Jacobs' robotics specialists will be responsible for procuring replacement machines which will handle radioactive material for inspection or processing.

Jacobs will also work with Cumbria-based engineering company Numech on the design and manufacture of dedicated liners to provide each of the manipulators with radiation protection in 12 of the facility's highly radioactive caves.

"Building on 15 years of supporting the NNL mission, this important project will help us continue pushing the boundaries of robotics in nuclear research," said Jacobs Energy, Security & Technology Senior Vice President Karen Wiemelt. "With our successful experience in remote handling projects, we can deliver facilities that improve NNL's nuclear research capabilities and support the U.K.'s energy transition and net zero carbon objectives."

Remote handling specialists from Wälischmiller and Jacobs will train NNL staff to operate and maintain the new equipment at a purpose-built mock-up in Jacobs' Engineering and Technology Centre close to the Sellafield site. As a local small medium enterprise, Numech's involvement in the project is an opportunity to bring additional, important economic benefits to Cumbria.

Robotics is a major focus of Jacobs' investment in research and development. Last year it brought on board the staff and assets of Resolve Robotics, a British company which developed innovative autonomous systems for hazardous environments. Jacobs is also investing $4.6 million to open the Centre for Robotic Autonomy in Demanding and Long-lasting Environments, a new center for PhD research at the University of Manchester. Jacobs is also carrying out major refurbishments of NNL's four main research laboratories in the North West of England.

"Our Windscale Laboratory is unique in the U.K., and vital to the nuclear industry, supporting our customers to ensure continued safe running of our nation's nuclear reactors," said NNL's Chief Customer Officer Nick Hanigan. "This investment in our facilities will enable us to continue to meet the needs of our stakeholders as well as the wider ambitions of the sector in our role as the national laboratory for nuclear fission."

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With approximately $15 billion in annual revenue and a talent force of more than 60,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not directly relate to any historical or current fact. When used herein, words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "future," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations, as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the timing of the award of projects and funding and potential changes to the amounts provided for under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, as well as general economic conditions, including inflation and the actions taken by monetary authorities in response to inflation, changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, changes in capital markets, the possibility of a recession or economic downturn, geopolitical events and conflicts, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions, among others. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, and Item 2 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; Item 1 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 1A - Risk Factors in our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:

Kerrie Sparks

214.583.8433

Photo Credit: National Nuclear Laboratory (PRNewswire)

Jacobs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Jacobs) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jacobs