Keyo, the privacy-first global biometric identity platform, announces the launch of their newest device, the Keyo Wave+

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keyo, the privacy-first global biometric identity platform, today announced the launch of their newest device, the Keyo Wave+. The Wave+ hand scanner combines the original Keyo Wave's powerful biometric identification capabilities with a smartphone-sized screen to enable seamless implementation for any use case, including payments, access control, ticketing, identification, time and attendance, and more.

Keyo's biometric technology allows anyone to pay at stores, redeem a ticket, open doors & more with a wave of the hand.

"Building a biometric hand scanner capable of scaling to billions of users is a huge milestone for us, and is critical for our large enterprise customers who need to support global footprints," said Jaxon Klein, Co-Founder and CEO of Keyo. "I am so excited to see partners already developing innovative solutions leveraging the Keyo Wave+ and its customizable user interface for everything from processing payments, to redeeming tickets at arenas, to entering office complexes. The Wave+ is a game changer."

In addition to its ability to scale to billions of users, the Keyo Wave+ features unprecedented flexibility, allowing partners and customers to design and implement bespoke applications to integrate biometric authentication into their own products and services. The Wave+ has options for both hardwired or wireless network access and can be mounted to a countertop or wall, making it easy to integrate into virtually any environment—from retail stores, resorts, and hospitals to stadiums, offices, and airports. To make it even easier to get started quickly, Keyo will be releasing no-code integration tools, so even partners without large technical teams can integrate sophisticated biometric technology into their products and services.

Since its 2015 founding, Keyo has deployed over 20,000 devices around the world. These devices have been used to perform tens of millions of biometric hand scans, allowing users to pay for coffee in Africa, clock into work in Mexico, check into the doctor's office in the US, and much more.

The Keyo Network's secure global identity platform for people and businesses spans companies, countries, and use cases. Members enroll only once to scan their palm at any participating business around the world. The problems the Keyo Network can solve range from minor inconveniences, such as forgetting your wallet or keys, to major crises, such as recovering the identity of people experiencing a natural disaster or political instability.

The human hand has millions of unique data points that differentiate individuals and change little over time, making it an ideal biometric identifier. Some of these data points, such as those of palm vein patterns, are internal to the body, which makes them virtually impossible to obtain without consent. Keyo's selection of the palm for its biometric identity system is just one of the ways the company protects consumer privacy.

With military-grade encryption, SOC2 compliance, and support for privacy and security frameworks such as GDPR, SOC, BIPA, and CCPA, Keyo's technology ensures a secure and private experience for partners and users. The company is backed by a seasoned group of visionary investors and operators, such as Marc Randolph, the co-founder of Netflix.

Keyo allows anyone to prove who they are and access what is theirs with a wave of their hand. Our patented hardware and software map the unique patterns of your palm and encrypt your data at enrollment, so you can enjoy the convenience of biometrics without compromising your privacy. Keyo gives you the power to open doors, pay at stores, redeem tickets, and more without phones, cards, or keys. For more information, visit Keyo.com .

