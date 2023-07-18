NUTEX HEALTH HOSPITALS WIN SIX NEW OUTSTANDING AWARDS

HOUSTON, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutex Health Inc. ("Nutex Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NUTX), a physician-led, technology-enabled integrated healthcare delivery system comprised of 21 state-of-the-art micro hospitals in 8 states and primary care-centric, risk-bearing physician networks, today announced that six Nutex hospitals have won notable awards this quarter.

Each award was voted on by their respective communities, as a reflection of patient satisfaction and unparalleled emergency care.

Albuquerque ER & Hospital won "Best Places to Work 2023" from Albuquerque Business First.





East Valley ER & Hospital won "Best Large Business of the Year 2023" from the Gilbert Chamber of Commerce.





The Colony ER Hospital won "Best of The Colony Readers' Choice Award 2023" from Star Local Media's Best of The Colony.





Wylie ER won "Best ER Readers' Choice Award 2023" from C&S Media Publication.





Oklahoma ER & Hospital won "Best Emergency Room" and "Best Medical Clinic/Physician Network" from The Journal Record's 2023 Reader Rankings.





NW Indiana ER & Hospital won "Best of the Region" from The Times of Northwest Indiana's Best of the Region 2023.

"We are extremely proud of the accolades from our partner hospitals. These awards validate our mission of providing great, concierge level care for the population that we serve." said Tom Vo, M.D., MBA, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nutex Health.

Nutex Health hospitals have historically provided a quality safety net option for the communities in which we serve. We believe that the main reason our hospitals are recognized for superior healthcare delivery is our organization's primary focus on patient care. Patients always come first, and our entire organization and its processes revolve around delivering the best patient care possible for our community.

The Nutex management model ensures that our hospitals can thrive in their communities, which is echoed by thousands of positive reviews as well as numerous nominations and awards each year.

About Nutex Health Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas and founded in 2011, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) is a healthcare management and operations company with two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division.

The Hospital Division owns, develops and operates innovative health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs). This division owns and operates 21 facilities in 8 states.

The Population Health Management division owns and operates provider networks such as Independent Physician Associations (IPAs). Through our Management Services Organization (MSO), we provide management, administrative and other support services to our affiliated hospitals and physician groups. Our cloud-based proprietary technology platform aggregates clinical and claims data across multiple settings, information systems and sources to create a holistic view of patients and providers, allowing us to deliver greater quality care more efficiently.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will", "will likely result," "expected to," "will continue," "anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend," "goal," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, changes in laws or regulations, including the interim final and final rules implemented under the No Surprises Act , economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to stockholders, lack of capital, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth and demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, the Company's ability to compete, conflicts of interest in related party transactions, regulatory matters, protection of technology, lack of industry standards, the effects of competition and the ability of the Company to obtain future financing. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Current Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2023 under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item IA thereof, and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

View original content:

SOURCE Nutex Health, Inc.