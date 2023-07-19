K2 Integrity Participates in 29th Egmont Plenary Meetings in United Arab Emirates

Meetings convened leading representatives across the public and private sectors for timely discussions on financial crimes and emerging technologies

WASHINGTON, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this month, K2 Integrity's Global Co-Managing Partner and Chief Strategy Officer, Juan Zarate, and Senior Managing Director and Former Chair of the Egmont Group of Financial Intelligence Units, Mariano Federici, participated in the 29th Egmont Plenary Meetings held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The Plenary – which drew more than 500 participants – was hosted by the United Arab Emirates Financial Intelligence Unit (UAE-FIU), led by Ali Faisal Al B'alawi, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Sayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE).

The Plenary involved the private sector for the first time in the Egmont Group's history and included timely discussions regarding the global effort to fight financial crime and the relevance of new technologies, like artificial intelligence, federated learning, crypto-analytics, and privacy-enhancing technologies. K2 Integrity was the only consulting firm invited to present at the Plenary and participated in the discussions that focused on the risks and uses of new technologies, best practices in financial information exchange and collaboration, and capacity building. In particular, Zarate presented alongside of representatives from Google, Consilient, and various authorities and agencies on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for more effective FIU collaboration, highlighting the recent "AI awakening" and the potential for AI and federated learning to increase efficiency and effectiveness in discovering and preventing financial crime.

Zarate noted, "K2 Integrity and our sister company Consilient were honored to present at the Egmont Plenary before a distinguished international audience to discuss the risks and promise of artificial intelligence and federated learning, more specifically. This is a moment to harness these new technologies in appropriate ways to rethink the current paradigm for information sharing, analysis, and collaboration and address the important policy goals of effective and efficient financial crime prevention while enhancing data privacy and security."

K2 Integrity commends the Egmont Chair, Xolisile Kanyile, the Egmont Executive Secretary, Jerome Beaumont, the Egmont Committee, and the entire Egmont membership for fostering this much needed public-private collaboration in the fight against financial crimes. K2 Integrity would also like to congratulate the UAE authorities for the outstanding organization of the 29th Plenary Meetings, and for their exquisite hospitality.

