ResidentIQ® Utility Billing Powered By AMS Billing® Receives Award in Recognition of Conserving more than 144 Million Gallons of Water

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ResidentIQ Utility Billing, a business unit of Inhabit, is the rapidly growing utility billing software for multifamily properties. The ResidentIQ solution, powered by AMS Billing, recently received the Next Conservation Award 2023 in recognition of conserving 144,062,352 gallons of water from May 2022 to May 2023.

ResidentIQ Utility Billing Wins Prestigious Water Conservation Award Saving over 144 Million Gallons of Water.

Chris Jefferies, General Manager of ResidentIQ Utility Billing, said "Winning an award like this demonstrates the significant growth we've seen in smart metering. This award shows how what we do is a win for residents who save money, property managers who are able to head off damage before it happens and local communities looking for ways to conserve water."

The award was given during the National Apartment Association's annual Apartmentalize Conference in Atlanta, GA., by strategic partner NextCentury, a leading supplier of wireless smart meters that help measure consumption of individual residential units in a multifamily property.

"This is another example of how ResidentIQ is positively impacting the market. ResidentIQ continues to create integrated customer solutions that enable property management companies to better manage resources, help residents reduce costs, and improve the communities we live in," said Lisa Stinnett, CEO of Inhabit.

ResidentIQ Utility Billing has significant experience in helping multifamily property managers and owners manage their utilities more efficiently. ResidentIQ achieves this by leveraging leading-edge technology, as well as developing strategic partnerships to deliver innovative solutions like Ration Utility Billing (RUBs), Smart Metering and Vacant Unit Cost Recovery (VUCR). These solutions provide an owner/operator with choice in determining what is best for their specific operation.

About ResidentIQ

ResidentIQ by Inhabit® is the easiest way to bring industry-leading tech solutions to any property management system. With a compelling collection of tools, ResidentIQ empowers property owners and managers to make better leasing decisions and run their business more efficiently. Simple and seamless workflows create an exceptional user experience for both renters and leasing teams. ResidentIQ was specifically designed to improve top-line performance with a proven fast path to revenue on the front-end while lowering debt on the back-end by reducing fraud, evictions, and skips. For more information, visit ResidentIQ.com.

About AMS Billing

AMS Billing is part of ResidentIQ, a dynamic portfolio of software solutions that integrate with most core property management systems and help property managers and owners manage their operations more efficiently. AMS Billing delivers innovative solutions like Ration Utility Billing (RUBs), Smart Metering and Vacant Unit Cost Recovery (VUCR).

