Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: ASPN) today announced that Don Young, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Ricardo C. Rodriguez, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, expect to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, during a conference call scheduled for Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. EDT. The Company also expects to release financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, after the market close.

Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing +1 (888) 660-6513 (domestic) or +1 (929) 203-0876 (international) and referencing conference ID "3443985" a few minutes before 8:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, August 3, 2023. In addition, the conference call and an accompanying slide presentation will be available live as a listen-only webcast hosted on the Investors section of Aspen's website, www.aerogel.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Aspen Aerogels website at www.aerogel.com, where it will remain available for approximately one year after the conference call.

About Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

Aspen is a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions. The Company's aerogel technology enables its customers and partners to achieve their own objectives around the global megatrends of resource efficiency, e-mobility and clean energy. Aspen's PyroThin® products enable solutions to thermal runaway challenges within the electric vehicle ("EV") market. Aspen Battery Materials, the Company's carbon aerogel initiative, seeks to increase the performance of lithium-ion battery cells to enable EV manufacturers to extend the driving range and reduce the cost of EVs. Aspen's Spaceloft® products provide building owners with industry-leading energy efficiency and fire safety. The Company's Cryogel® and Pyrogel® products are valued by the world's largest energy infrastructure companies. Aspen's strategy is to partner with world-class industry leaders to leverage its Aerogel Technology Platform® into additional high-value markets. Headquartered in Northborough, Mass., Aspen manufactures its products at its East Providence, R.I. facilities. For more information, please visit www.aerogel.com .

