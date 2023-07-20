Curve Health Welcomes Healthcare Sales Veteran Scott Maratea as Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curve Health, a leading healthcare technology partner for Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs), today announced the appointment of Scott Maratea as Chief Revenue Officer. With more than 25 years in healthcare sales leadership, Scott will leverage his deep industry experience to expand Curve Health's footprint and drive continued growth.

Maratea's spent his career leading high growth sales teams at top healthcare companies. (PRNewswire)

Throughout his career, Scott has spearheaded revenue growth in multiple capacities. As CRO at Life Image, Maratea oversaw high-performance marketing, sales, partnerships and customer success teams through the company's acquisition by Intelerad. Prior to Life Image, Maratea held executive positions at Health Dialog, Orion Health and Verisk Health.

"We couldn't be more excited to have Scott join our mission-driven team as Chief Revenue Officer," said Curve Health CEO, Matt Michela. "His depth of knowledge and passion for improving healthcare make him perfectly suited to accelerate our growth."

Curve Health partners with and supports nurses and SNFs to improve the patient care experience. A study by Western Journal of Emergency Medicine found care provided through the Curve Health platform reduced SNF patient hospital admissions by 80%. Curve's solution combines best-in-class technology with a team of seasoned healthcare and nursing home professionals.

"I'm thrilled to join Curve Health and lead the effort to expand innovative care solutions to both patients and providers in SNFs," said Maratea. "I am so impressed with the team and the technology at Curve and I look forward to sharing it with facilities and providers across the country."

About Curve Health

Curve Health connects Skilled Nursing Facilities with tools and resources to provide an optimal care experience for both patients and providers. Curve's platform incorporates telemedicine, health information exchange, analytics, and business intelligence to facilitate frictionless patient care. The results are higher quality care + smarter billing. To learn more visit: www.curvehealth.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Curve Health) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Curve Health