PACSUN TO OPEN DEDICATED PAC1980 STORE FEATURING EXPANDED ACTIVEWEAR COLLECTION

Mall of America Location Marks First-Ever Pacsun Activewear Only Space with Additional Doors to Open

Pacsun, the leading youth lifestyle brand known for its fashion forward and accessible fashion offerings, is upgrading its retail footprint with the grand opening of its inaugural, dedicated activewear store at the Mall of America.

PAC1980 (PRNewswire)

The 1,500 square feet location is named after its newest active collection, PAC1980, paying homage to the year Pacsun was founded and the heritage while representing the brand's evolution into the active category. Due to the overwhelming success and response around the collection, Pacsun recently rolled out PAC1980 in all Pacsun doors, and the new store aims to provide customers with an inspiring shopping experience that reflects Pacsun's commitment to quality, affordability, and style, while offering customers an even greater selection of fashionable and functional activewear.

"We are thrilled to open our first PAC1980 store at the Mall of America," said Addie Rintel, VP of Design Merchandising at Pacsun. "Mall of America is one of our most successful locations, where we have witnessed consistent growth. The smaller PAC1980 footprint within our existing Pacsun stores has been very well-received by our customers, and with its own dedicated store, we look forward to offering an even more expansive look at this category."

PAC1980 launched earlier this year and achieved tremendous success with modern performance-based styles under three high-quality core fabrics: PAC Whisper (buttery soft and quick dry), PAC Glide (weightless and smooth), and PAC Move (premium fabrics for all-day wear), all giving a modern and stylish twist to beloved fitness trends. The line's versatility is evident through both its active and athleisure styling. Due to high demand, several styles quickly sold out, prompting the immediate desire to expand the PAC1980 concept and make it more accessible to customers.

The collection features a strong and relevant color palette, including soft sage and transitional blues, complemented by staple pieces in neutral colors. With the product carefully merchandised by color, customers can easily curate their ideal active wardrobe. This thoughtful approach to color coordination enhances the shopping experience and encourages self-expression through fashion.

The latest PAC1980 Fall 2023 drop features PAC Whisper in seamless and knit fabrication and more exciting newness coming to the line later this season. The new collection also introduces updated details in key silhouettes like Leggins, Skirts, Onesies, and Tops, offering customers the latest trends alongside beloved classics.

The PAC1980 collection is available online and at all Pacsun locations nationwide, ensuring that customers can access their favorite pieces with convenience and ease, and Pacsun plans to expand dedicated PAC1980 spaces in the future to reach even more customers in person. For more information about Pacsun and PAC1980, visit www.pacsun.com . Images of the collection can be accessed HERE .

SOURCE Pacsun