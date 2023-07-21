84 Lumber: A Great Place for Veterans to Find a Career and Purpose

The 84 Lumber Recruitment Call Center will be open on National Hire a Veteran Day

July 25 – from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. EST

EIGHTY FOUR, Pa., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 84 Lumber, the nation's largest privately held building materials supplier, is proud to take part in National Hire a Veteran Day, which will be observed on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

84 Lumber is hosting a special Recruitment Call Center event, adding a personal touch for potential associates to ask questions and learn about opportunities throughout the 84 Lumber network without having to travel to a specific location. Callers can speak to 84 Lumber associates from a variety of backgrounds.

The Call Center will be open on Tuesday, July 25 – National Hire a Veteran Day – from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. EST. Call 724-228-1885 to speak to a live recruiter.

"At 84 Lumber, veterans play a significant role in the company's success. Their leadership, discipline, and commitment to excellence are qualities that align with 84 Lumber's culture and values," said 84 Lumber Owner & CEO Maggie Hardy.

"When someone retires from the military, they're typically used to a very structured, hard-working environment where they can grow and move up the ranks. That's why veterans tend to thrive at 84 Lumber and become some of our most successful associates," said Hardy. "On the other hand, 84 Lumber absolutely benefits from the hard-working values that our military has learned. These traits aren't always easy to come by, and we sure do appreciate those who have them."

Veteran Phil Dollman: Finding a Like-Minded Career and Purpose at 84 Lumber

Before joining 84 Lumber last June as a Recruiting Talent Acquisition Specialist, veteran Phil Dollman was unsure of what his next career move would be. Upon leaving his six years of active duty in the United States Air Force (USAF) Security Forces, followed by 18 years as a police officer, he had a tough time finding a job that offered the same structure and comfort level as he had in the military and police department.

"Finding a stable career path that gives veterans like me the same structure as we had in the military was important," said Dollman. "When you're used to having a clear rank structure of leaders who are required to do their job in a professional manner, transitioning to a civilian job that has poor or inconsistent leadership can be a tough adjustment, and opportunities seemed sparse."

During his time at USAF, Dollman, who retired as an E-5 staff sergeant, provided law enforcement and security services to military personnel and resources vital to national security; he was frequently in charge of a post, fire team, or some other group of airmen charged with an important duty related to the security of national defense. His attention to detail, duty, and high standards are what attracted him to 84 Lumber after his follow-up stint as a police officer, as he felt the company respected this experience.

"People who have honorably separated from the military have shown that during that period of their lives, they were held to a high standard as they performed their duties," said Dollman. "I have found 84 Lumber to be a no-nonsense company. 84 Lumber puts heavy value on being a team player who is reliable and doesn't make excuses."

"I get along with other field recruiters who also have a military background, and we find we bring our personal values to our job," said Dollman. "And as a recruiter, I frequently speak with and hire veterans. There is usually a familiarity when we speak because of similar shared experiences."

Why Veterans Thrive at 84 Lumber

Dollman found his way to 84 Lumber after discovering a family member worked for the company, and after more than a year in his role, he is happy he did. He says the qualities that he gained through his military experience, such as teamwork, reliability, ownership, and leading by example, are qualities that have helped him succeed at 84 Lumber and why he encourages others to join the company.

For those veterans in a similar situation to Dollman who may be seeking a new career, he highly suggests 84 Lumber. "As service members transition from military life whether through separation or retirement, many of us seek new careers to apply our skills in the civilian world," said Dollman. "If you can carry the intangibles learned in the military over to the company, you will likely excel quickly."

National Hire a Veteran Day – Tuesday, July 25, 2023 – aims to inspire employers to recruit and hire veterans by recognizing the unique skills and values that former soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen bring to the workforce.

No experience or degree is needed to join 84 Lumber. The company offers top-of-the-line training and development programs, so associates are prepared to move up quickly and become leaders at the company. To apply, visit 84lumber.com/careers.

Since 84 Lumber was founded almost 70 years ago, the company has had a strong commitment to US military members. It offers a year-round 10 percent discount for all military personnel, purple wounded warrior parking spots at all stores nationwide, and hosts an annual "Operation Appreciation" month every May to show special appreciation to the military. 84 Lumber associates who are veterans or active-duty members are given an extra paid day off to use on a veteran-related holiday, such as Veteran's Day or Memorial Day, each year. Each associate nationwide also is given a custom Operation Appreciation t-shirt. To learn more visit www.84Lumber.com or Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

ABOUT 84 LUMBER

Founded in 1956 and headquartered in Eighty Four, Pennsylvania, 84 Lumber Company is the nation's largest privately held supplier of building materials, manufactured components, and industry-leading services for single- and multi-family residences and commercial buildings. The company operates 310 facilities which include stores, component manufacturing plants, custom door shops, and engineered wood product centers in more than 35 states. 84 Lumber also offers turnkey installation services for a variety of products, including framing, insulation, siding, windows, roofing, decking, and drywall. A certified national women's business enterprise owned by Maggie Hardy, 84 Lumber was named one of America's Largest Private Companies by Forbes and also made the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Companies in 2022. For more information, visit 84lumber.com or join us at Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

