Curbio CMO Earns Washington Business Journal 40 Under 40 Honor

POTOMAC, Md., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, Inc., the leading contractor solution for real estate agents, today announces that its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Olivia Mariani, has been named to the Washington Business Journal's (WBJ) 2023 list of 40 Under 40 honorees. The 40 Under 40 program is one of the most competitive that the WBJ fields each year- representing the rising stars of Greater Washington's diverse industries, regions and backgrounds.

Curbio is a PropTech company that is disrupting the home improvement industry for real estate, providing realtors with a trusted contractor partner to get all of their listings market-ready with ease. As CMO, Mariani has played a pivotal role in Curbio's rapid growth, spearheading compelling messaging, content development and strategic campaigns to drive revenue and increase brand awareness.

"With Olivia's talent and exceptional execution, Curbio has become one of the less than 1% of companies nationwide to grow from $0 to $50M in just five years. She has helped to create the broader strategic vision for Curbio, enabling us to expand from a pre-listing home improvement solution to a full lifecycle service that helps realtors win listings and get them ready for market," said Rick Rudman, CEO of Curbio. "She has built an exceptional marketing organization, and we are proud to have her on our executive team. I am thrilled to see that she is being recognized by the WBJ for her accomplishments."

Among Mariani's notable accomplishments with Curbio in the past year are a brand relaunch and the successful launch of a first-of-its-kind mobile app for realtors. She has also contributed to the company's launch of a new inspection repair tool for agents to help streamline the home closing process, and the addition of home staging to Curbio's in-house suite of service offerings.

"I am honored to be named to the WBJ's 2023 list of 40 Under 40 honorees. Our goal at Curbio is to enable real estate agents to succeed by winning listings and getting them ready for market reliably and without hassle. This recognition is a testament to our success as a company, and to the efforts of our exceptional marketing team," said Mariani.

This year's 40 Under 40 honorees were formally celebrated at a ceremony in Arlington, Va. on July 20. To view the full list of honorees, visit the WBJ's website. To learn more about Curbio, visit www.Curbio.com.

About Curbio

Curbio is on a mission to help real estate agents fix and update homes before they go on the market, so they sell quickly and for the best price, with zero payment due until closing. Founded in 2017, Curbio has quickly become the largest national home improvement company dedicated to pre-listing repairs, updates, and renovations. Curbio has modernized home improvement with an easy-to-use app that accelerates project timelines by 50%, while removing the delays, uncertainties and other frustrations that have plagued home improvement for decades. Their rapid time to listing, coupled with a turn-key approach and project ROI expertise, has made Curbio the most trusted fix first, pay-at-closing home improvement partner to thousands of realtors and brokerages nationwide, including eXp realty, RE/MAX, HomeServices of America, Long & Foster, @properties and many more.

