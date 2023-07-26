RethinkFirst and Netsmart Partnership Brings Best-In-Class Autism and ABA Resources to Multi-Specialty Behavioral Health Providers

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rethink Behavioral Health (RethinkBH), a comprehensive practice management software solution for Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) and pediatric therapy from RethinkFirst , today announced a partnership with Netsmart, the leading provider of healthcare software and solutions serving the human services and post-acute communities. This collaboration will seamlessly integrate the RethinkBH best-in-class autism care resources and ABA clinical solution with the unified Netsmart CareFabric® platform, optimizing the accessibility and quality of care for individuals with autism and intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

"Healthcare providers are increasingly incorporating ABA therapy into their broader service offerings, but there historically has been a lack of data and resources to enable them to deliver autism care that is both predictable and measurable," said Jamie Pagliaro, RethinkFirst executive vice president and chief learning officer. "Netsmart has been redefining care delivery for decades and we are thrilled to offer our industry-leading resources—which draw from the largest published dataset in ABA treatment available—with Netsmart to help more individuals live healthy and fulfilling lives."

The mission of this partnership is to empower autism and IDD organizations to digitize ABA therapy workflows within one care view. The integration of the ABA clinical documentation and scheduling within the myAvatar™ , myEvolv® and myUnity® electronic health record (EHR) solutions will support real-time data-driven decision-making and foster enhanced collaboration and communication among team members and caregivers; facilitating a cohesive approach to client care.

"As we continue to expand our services across the entire spectrum of person-centered care, we knew that an innovative partner like RethinkFirst would be instrumental in helping our clients drive optimal ABA and autism care outcomes," said David Strocchia, Netsmart senior vice president and managing director of human services. "We believe this collaboration extends our commitment to serving and supporting the unique needs of individuals served by our clients and look forward to enabling our clients with the tools and technology to deliver integrated, value-based care."

Through RethinkBH, Netsmart clients will have the ability to access a leading autism care and ABA clinical platform that includes comprehensive solutions for treatment planning and data collection and assessment, as well as a mobile application that allows clinicians to handle all of their documentation at the point of care. Additionally, agencies can also leverage RethinkBH's comprehensive library of over 1,500 expert-reviewed, video-based exercises for staff and parents, more than 500 customizable treatment protocols overseen by an independent advisory board, assessment capabilities including VB-MAPP, and Rethink's proprietary Medical Necessity Assessment to help clinicians prescribe effective ABA dosages to patients.

About Rethink Behavioral Health

Rethink Behavioral Health provides ABA clinical tools, telehealth and parent portal, practice management and training products, billing software, and medical billing services. They work with startups, growing practices, and enterprises to provide their software products to businesses with a range of staff and patient sizes and different needs. The SaaS provider supports companies in growing their practices, improving outcomes, and improving operational efficiency.

About RethinkFirst

RethinkFirst is a global health technology company providing cloud-based treatment tools, training, and clinical support to employers , educators , payors , and behavioral health professionals . Rethink's award-winning solutions serve thousands of clients globally, including nearly one-third of the Fortune 100 and many of the country's largest public-school systems and health plans. Each of Rethink's award-winning solutions incorporates evidenced-based protocols, workflow automation, and advanced data analytics to drive meaningful clinical outcomes and improved performance for customers and the communities that they serve.

About Netsmart

Netsmart, a leading provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) technology and services solutions, designs, builds and delivers electronic health records (EHRs), health information exchanges (HIEs), analytics and telehealth solutions and services that are powerful, intuitive and easy-to-use. Our platform provides accurate, up-to-date information that is easily accessible to care team members in the human services and post-acute care (which is comprised of skilled nursing, home care, hospice, palliative and senior living), and payer markets. We make the complex simple and personalized so our clients can concentrate on what they do best: provide services and treatment that support whole-person care.

By leveraging the powerful Netsmart network, care providers can seamlessly and securely integrate information across communities, collaborate on the most effective treatments and improve outcomes for those in their care. Our streamlined systems and personalized workflows put relevant information at the fingertips of users when and where they need it.

For more than 50 years, Netsmart has been committed to providing a common platform to integrate care. SIMPLE. PERSONAL. POWERFUL. Our more than 2,600 associates work hand-in-hand with our 754,000+ users at our clients across the U.S. to develop and deploy technology that automates and coordinates everything from clinical to financial to administrative. Learn more about how Netsmart is changing the face of healthcare today. Visit www.ntst.com , call 1-800-472-5509, follow us on our CareThreads Blog , LinkedIn and Twitter , like us on Facebook or visit us on YouTube . Netsmart is pleased to support the EveryDayMatters® Foundation , which was established for behavioral health, care at home, senior living and social services organizations to learn from each other and share their causes and stories.

