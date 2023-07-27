Sustainability Initiatives for Chemical Manufacturing Must Be Technology-Led to Meet Evolving Stakeholder Expectations: New Resource From Info-Tech Research Group

Sustainability Initiatives for Chemical Manufacturing Must Be Technology-Led to Meet Evolving Stakeholder Expectations: New Resource From Info-Tech Research Group

Chemical manufacturing companies must contend with a complex landscape of regulations amid increasing scrutiny from stakeholders on how environment, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives and metrics are disclosed. A new industry resource from Info-Tech Research Group outlines how technology can enable sustainable operations.

TORONTO, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - ESG continues to be a prominent consideration for organizations and their customers. Failure to build an effective sustainability strategy and comply with regulations runs the risk of significant fines and reputational damage, the inability to remain competitive in the current market, and becoming a less attractive option for investors, customers, and employees. To help organizational leaders in chemical manufacturing adjust their approach to sustainability reporting, Info-Tech Research Group has released its data-backed blueprint, Understand Sustainability Compliance in Chemical Manufacturing.

Info-Tech Research Group Logo (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group) (PRNewswire)

In the resource, the global IT research and advisory firm explains that chemical manufacturing businesses will have to adopt a multi-pronged approach in their race to become more sustainable. Several obstacles pose a threat to achieving success in sustainability endeavors, including pandemic-era supply chain issues, the rising cost of raw materials, complex regulatory requirements, and an inflationary operating environment.

"The chemical industry is well positioned for growth, driven by innovation, demand for sustainable products, and digital transformation while continuing to face challenges, including supply chain disruptions, inflation, and regulatory changes," says Shreyas Shukla, principal research director of manufacturing industry research at Info-Tech Research Group. "To remain competitive, companies should focus on investing in new and innovative technologies."

Choosing the right technology will help accelerate progress on sustainability initiatives for chemical manufacturing organizations. To assist leaders in analyzing and deciding on the right technology, the firm provides several supporting resources in the blueprint, as outlined below:

An overview of innovative emerging technologies that are reshaping operations in chemical companies and examples of use cases being enabled today.



A snapshot of fit-for-purpose sustainability management software as well as its features for consideration.



An easy-to-follow guide aimed at preparing organizations to begin their sustainability management software implementation journeys.

"Sustainability initiatives must be technology-led along three dimensions: becoming operationally more sustainable by transforming the organization's value chain, complying with regulations, and going beyond mandatory requirements by enabling effective and auditable ESG disclosures," explains Shukla.

Info-Tech Research Group advises chemical manufacturing leaders that technology can empower their sustainability objectives, with technology-led solutions advancing sustainability, digitalization, decarbonization, and automation in the chemical manufacturing sector.

To access the full resource, download Understand Sustainability Compliance in Chemical Manufacturing.

Additional resources related to ESG:

For more information about Info-Tech Research Group or to view the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading information technology research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 professionals. The company produces unbiased and highly relevant research to help CIOs and IT leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For more than 25 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with IT teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and over 200 IT and industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact salhassan@infotech.com.

Emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), cloud and big data, blockchain, advanced analytics, ESG reporting, and omnichannel, continue to accelerate sustainability efforts and improve efficiency in chemical manufacturing. For a comprehensive breakdown, please see the full blueprint. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group