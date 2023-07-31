LINKBANCORP, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

HARRISBURG, Pa., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNKB) (the "Company"), the parent company of LINKBANK (the "Bank") reported net income of $1.35 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Excluding merger related expenses, adjusted earnings were $1.60 million1, or $0.101 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2023.
Second Quarter 2023 Highlights
- Total deposits grew $50.3 million, or 20.5% annualized during the second quarter over the prior quarter end, including an increase in noninterest bearing deposits of $36.2 million, and $14.1 million in interest bearing deposits. Estimated uninsured deposits, excluding collateralized public funds and affiliate company accounts, totaled $378.7 million, or 36.7% of total deposits as of June 30, 2023, compared with $387.8 million, or 39.4% of total deposits as of March 31, 2023.
- The Company enhanced its on-balance sheet liquidity, with cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2023 of $123.2 million, up from $51.7 million at March 31, 2023 and $30.0 million at December 31, 2022. Total liquidity, including all available borrowing capacity and brokered deposit availability, together with cash and cash equivalents and unpledged investment securities, totaled approximately $507.4 million as of June 30, 2023.
- Total loans grew $24.2 million during the second quarter, representing a 10.3% annualized growth rate, driven primarily by commercial and industrial and commercial real estate loan activity.
- Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $8.1 million, compared to $8.0 million for the first quarter of 2023. Net interest margin was 2.81% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 2.95% for the first quarter of 2023. The linked quarter decrease was primarily due to higher interest expense on deposits continuing to outpace the increase in interest income from loans.
- The Company recorded a $493 thousand negative provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2023, resulting in an allowance for credit losses of $10.2 million, or 1.05% of total loans at June 30, 2023. The negative provision for credit losses was primarily driven by refinement of the population of loans individually assessed for impairment under the current expected credit losses ("CECL") accounting standard, improvements in internal credit metrics and external forecast indexes, as well as $97 thousand in net recoveries, offset by loan growth in the period.
- On June 22, 2023, shareholders of the Company and Partners Bancorp ("Partners"), each approved the merger of Partners with and into the Company, with the Company as the surviving corporation pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of February 22, 2023. The merger is expected to close in the third or fourth quarter of 2023, subject to regulatory approvals and certain other customary closing conditions.
"We are pleased to report results that evidence continued balance sheet strength, including increased on-balance sheet liquidity, a growing core deposit base, and excellent credit quality." said Andrew Samuel, Chief Executive Officer. "Although significant uncertainty remains in the external environment, we are optimistic that the pace of margin compression will continue to stabilize. Our teams are highly focused on providing superior service to meet our clients' needs and we believe the Company is well positioned to successfully navigate through this climate."
Income Statement
Net interest income before the provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2023 increased to $8.1 million compared to $8.0 million in the first quarter of 2023. Net interest margin was 2.81% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 2.95% for the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in net interest margin for the current quarter was due to the higher average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities, which outpaced the increase in the average yield on interest earning assets. The overall rate and yield increases were driven by the multiple federal funds rate increases that occurred over the preceding twelve months, coupled with competition for deposits in the market. The rate of increase in the cost of funds moderated to 30 basis points in the second quarter of 2023, primarily resulting from strong growth in the average balance of non-interest bearing deposits, which increased approximately $17.0 million to $209.1 million, compared to $192.1 million for the first quarter. The 30 basis points increase in the cost of funds to 2.29% during the second quarter of 2023 was partially offset by a 15 basis point increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets to 5.00%. The increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets was primarily due to the increase in the average yield on loans of 11 basis points to 5.20% during the second quarter of 2023.
During the second quarter, the Company continued to recognize results from its increased internal focus and strategy on core deposit generation, including 123 net new checking accounts opened for a total of $38 million in new deposits. Additionally, further momentum in executing the Company's strategies to service the needs of professional services firms resulted in 58 new accounts opened during the quarter, which are expected to fund over the course of the third quarter. As a result of these positive trends, the Company expects to allow higher cost brokered deposits to mature, replaced by core accounts at a lower cost, contributing to further stabilization in net interest margin.
Noninterest income (expense) improved from a $1.9 million expense in the first quarter of 2023, driven by recognition of a loss upon the sale of debt securities of $2.37 million, to $886 thousand in income in the second quarter of 2023. Excluding the first quarter loss on the sale of debt securities, adjusted noninterest income for the second quarter of 2023 increased $369 thousand to $886 thousand, primarily due to gains on the sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans of $296 thousand and $57 thousand in commercial loan-related interest rate swap fees.
Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2023 increased to $7.8 million compared to $7.7 million for the first quarter of 2023. Excluding one time charges relating to the pending merger with Partners Bancorp of $587 thousand in the first quarter of 2023 and $315 thousand in the second quarter of 2023, adjusted noninterest expense increased by $351 thousand in the second quarter, impacted by increased equipment and data processing expense as the Company continues to enhance its technology platform, as well as elevated accrual of fraud and operating losses.
Balance Sheet
Total assets were $1.31 billion at June 30, 2023 compared to $1.21 billion at March 31, 2023 and $1.06 billion at June 30, 2022. Deposits and net loans as of June 30, 2023 totaled $1.03 billion and $959.3 million, respectively, compared to deposits and net loans of $984.5 million and $934.8 million, respectively, at March 31, 2023 and $902.4 million and $786.5 million, respectively, at June 30, 2022.
Total loans increased $24.2 million from March 31, 2023 to June 30, 2023, or 10.25% annualized, with the average commercial loan commitment originated during the second quarter of 2023 totaling approximately $500,000.
The Company has proactively taken additional steps during the quarter to enhance its on-balance sheet liquidity. Cash and cash equivalents increased to $123.2 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $51.7 million at March 31, 2023 and $30.0 million at December 31, 2022. In addition to growth in core deposits, this position was supported by an additional $43.7 million in borrowings related to $75.0 million in wholesale funding in connection with the execution of a pay-fixed/receive-floating interest rate swap. The interest rate swap has a fixed rate of 3.28%, a maturity of five years and is designated against either a mix of one-month FHLB advances or brokered certificates of deposits. Classified as a cash flow hedge, the market fluctuations will not impact future earnings, but will impact accumulated other comprehensive loss.
Deposits at June 30, 2023 totaled $1.03 billion, an increase of $50.3 million compared to $984.5 million at March 31, 2023. Average deposits increased by $17.0 million during the quarter, or 6.9% annualized, driven by a 35.3% increase in average noninterest bearing deposits from $192.1 million for the first quarter of 2023 to $209.1 million for the second quarter of 2023.
Shareholders' equity increased from $141.6 million at March 31, 2023 to $142.5 million at June 30, 2023. The increase included an increase in retained earnings due to net income for the current quarter, and a decrease in other comprehensive loss resulting from changes in the interest rate environment, offset by dividends paid of $1.2 million.
Asset Quality
In the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a negative provision for credit losses, calculated under the CECL model, of $493 thousand, compared to a provision for credit losses of $293 thousand in the first quarter. The negative provision for credit losses included the impact of reductions in the allowance for credit losses due to refinement of the population of loans individually assessed for impairment under CECL, improvements in internal credit metrics and external forecast indexes, as well as $97 thousand in net recoveries, offset by loan growth in the period.
Asset quality metrics remain strong. As of June 30, 2023, the Company's non-performing assets were $2.9 million, representing 0.22% of total assets. Non-performing assets at June 30, 2023 excluded purchased with credit deterioration ("PCD") loans with a balance of $2.1 million. Loans 30-89 days past due at June 30, 2023 were $1.8 million, representing 0.18% of total loans.
The allowance for credit losses-loans was $10.2 million, or 1.05% of total loans at June 30, 2023, compared to the allowance for credit losses-loans of $10.5 million, or 1.11% of total loans, at March 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses-loans to nonperforming assets was 358.12% at June 30, 2023, compared to 438.95% at March 31, 2023.
The Company's risk management function incorporates extensive diversification, monitoring and hold limits with respect to the commercial real estate loan portfolio and management closely monitors concentration reports and related analyses. The commercial real estate loan portfolio is well-diversified, with limited exposure to higher risk segments such as hotels and retail. Management believes that the office space portfolio, which includes medical and mixed-use space, and does not involve properties in major metropolitan business districts, is stable and does not pose excessive risk. Specifically, at June 30, 2023, the Company had 68 loans related to office space, with an average loan size of $1.8 million and total current outstanding balances of $103.0 million. The largest exposure relating to office space is $8.8 million for a construction loan that will constitute owner-occupied real estate upon completion. Eighty-four percent (84%) of office space loans are guaranteed by high-quality principals and no office loans are past due 30 days or greater.
Capital
The Bank's regulatory capital ratios are well in excess of regulatory minimums to be considered "well capitalized" as of June 30, 2023. The Bank's Total Capital Ratio and Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.55% and 12.94% , respectively, at June 30, 2023, compared to 13.53% and 12.32%, respectively, at March 31, 2023 and 12.89% and 12.41%, respectively, at December 31, 2022. The Company's ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 8.31%2 at June 30, 2023.
ABOUT LINKBANCORP, Inc.
LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, LINKBANK, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania through 10 client solutions centers and www.linkbank.com. LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LNKB". For further company information, visit ir.linkbancorp.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of current or historical fact and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the following: costs or difficulties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; risks related to the proposed merger with Partners; changes in general economic trends, including inflation and changes in interest rates; increased competition; changes in consumer demand for financial services; our ability to control costs and expenses; adverse developments in borrower industries and, in particular, declines in real estate values; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws that regulate our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken by governments, businesses and individuals in response. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
December 31,
September 30,
June 30, 2022
(In Thousands, except share and per share data)
ASSETS
Noninterest-bearing cash equivalents
$ 4,736
$ 4,545
$ 4,209
$ 8,711
$ 7,563
Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions
118,438
47,190
25,802
66,085
55,433
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 123,174
$ 51,735
$ 30,011
$ 74,796
$ 62,996
Certificates of deposit with other banks
498
745
5,623
8,358
11,088
Securities available for sale, at fair value
83,620
86,804
78,813
78,698
85,756
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses
38,220
38,986
31,822
32,571
28,816
Loans receivable, gross
969,533
945,371
927,871
863,969
790,406
Allowance for credit losses - loans
(10,228)
(10,526)
(4,666)
(4,569)
(3,890)
Loans receivable, net
959,305
934,845
923,205
859,400
786,516
Investments in restricted bank stock
5,544
4,134
3,377
3,327
2,567
Premises and equipment, net
6,292
6,497
6,743
9,087
7,915
Right-of-Use Asset – Premises
9,896
10,058
10,219
8,920
4,513
Bank-owned life insurance
24,554
24,384
19,244
19,127
19,012
Goodwill and other intangible assets
36,774
36,833
36,894
36,955
37,020
Deferred tax asset
6,571
6,749
5,619
6,378
5,777
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
14,024
12,188
12,084
7,256
7,909
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 1,308,472
$ 1,213,958
$ 1,163,654
$ 1,144,873
$ 1,059,885
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Demand, noninterest bearing
$ 240,729
$ 204,495
$ 192,773
$ 184,857
$ 184,345
Interest bearing
794,113
780,003
753,999
766,853
718,028
Total deposits
1,034,842
984,498
946,772
951,710
902,373
Other Borrowings
74,899
31,250
20,938
—
1,639
Subordinated Debt
40,398
40,441
40,484
40,526
40,585
Operating Lease Liabilities
9,896
10,058
10,219
8,921
4,513
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
5,985
6,130
6,688
6,774
6,004
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,166,020
1,072,377
1,025,101
1,007,931
955,114
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock
—
—
—
—
—
Common stock
162
250
149
149
99
Surplus
127,818
127,659
117,709
117,698
83,070
Retained earnings
19,039
18,911
27,100
27,525
26,491
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(4,567)
(5,239)
(6,405)
(8,430)
(4,889)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
142,452
141,581
138,553
136,942
104,771
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 1,308,472
$ 1,213,958
$ 1,163,654
$ 1,144,873
$ 1,059,885
Common shares outstanding
16,228,440
16,221,692
14,939,640
14,939,640
9,838,435
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
6/30/2023
3/31/2023
6/30/2022
6/30/2023
6/30/2022
(In Thousands, except share and per share data)
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Loans receivable, including fees
$ 12,499
$ 11,762
$ 8,114
$ 24,261
$ 15,877
Other
1,827
1,228
981
3,055
1,600
Total interest and dividend income
14,326
12,990
9,095
27,316
17,477
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
5,242
4,517
818
9,759
1,483
Other Borrowings
558
87
2
645
35
Subordinated Debt
437
432
422
869
629
Total interest expense
6,237
5,036
1,242
11,273
2,147
NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE (CREDIT TO)
8,089
7,954
7,853
16,043
15,330
(Recovery of) provision for credit losses
(493)
293
395
(200)
675
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER (CREDIT TO)
8,582
7,661
7,458
16,243
14,655
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges on deposit accounts
197
199
218
396
428
Bank-owned life insurance
170
140
114
310
224
Net realized (losses) gains on the sale of debt securities
—
(2,370)
—
(2,370)
13
Gain on sale of loans
296
—
153
296
333
Other
223
178
211
401
409
Total noninterest income
886
(1,853)
696
(967)
1,407
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
4,037
4,120
3,722
8,157
7,378
Occupancy
696
707
433
1,403
906
Equipment and data processing
893
693
595
1,586
1,192
Professional fees
418
381
307
799
535
FDIC insurance
184
159
138
343
342
Bank Shares Tax
278
278
201
556
384
Merger & system conversion related expenses
315
587
—
902
—
Other
995
812
846
1,807
1,603
Total noninterest expense
7,816
7,737
6,242
15,553
12,340
Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)
1,652
(1,929)
1,912
(277)
3,722
Income tax expense (benefit)
305
(376)
306
(70)
592
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$ 1,347
$ (1,553)
$ 1,606
$ (207)
$ 3,130
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC
$ 0.08
$ (0.10)
$ 0.16
$ (0.01)
$ 0.32
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED
$ 0.08
$ (0.10)
$ 0.16
$ (0.01)
$ 0.31
WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES
BASIC
16,228,069
15,480,951
9,836,984
15,856,574
9,831,739
DILUTED
16,228,069
15,480,951
9,913,477
15,856,574
9,983,742
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
('Dollars In Thousands)
6/30/2023
3/31/2023
6/30/2022
6/30/2023
6/30/2022
Operating Highlights
Net Income (loss)
$ 1,347
$ (1,553)
$ 1,606
$ (207)
$ 3,130
Net Interest Income
8,089
7,954
7,853
16,043
15,330
Provision for (credit to) Credit Losses
(493)
293
395
(200)
675
Non-Interest Income
886
(1,853)
696
(967)
1,407
Non-Interest Expense
7,816
7,737
6,242
15,553
12,340
Earnings (loss) per Share, Basic
0.08
(0.10)
0.16
(0.01)
0.32
Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (2)
0.10
0.05
0.16
0.15
0.32
Earnings (loss) per Share, Diluted
0.08
(0.10)
0.16
(0.01)
0.31
Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (2)
0.10
0.05
0.16
0.15
0.31
Selected Operating Ratios
Net Interest Margin
2.81 %
2.95 %
3.38 %
2.86 %
3.39 %
Annualized Return on Assets ("ROA")
0.43 %
-0.53 %
0.63 %
-0.03 %
0.63 %
Adjusted ROA2
0.51 %
0.27 %
0.63 %
0.39 %
0.63 %
Annualized Return on Equity ("ROE")
3.81 %
-4.56 %
6.13 %
-0.30 %
12.31 %
Adjusted ROE2
4.51 %
2.30 %
6.13 %
3.42 %
12.27 %
Efficiency Ratio
87.09 %
126.82 %
73.01 %
103.16 %
73.73 %
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio3
83.58 %
84.41 %
73.01 %
83.98 %
73.79 %
Noninterest Income to Avg. Assets
0.28 %
-0.59 %
0.27 %
-0.16 %
0.28 %
Noninterest Expense to Avg. Assets
2.51 %
2.59 %
2.45 %
2.56 %
2.49 %
6/30/2023
3/31/2023
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
Financial Condition Data
Total Assets
$ 1,308,472
$ 1,213,958
$ 1,163,654
$ 1,144,873
$ 1,059,885
Loans Receivable, Net
959,305
934,845
923,205
859,400
786,516
Noninterest-bearing Deposits
240,729
204,495
192,773
184,857
184,345
Interest-bearing Deposits
794,113
780,003
753,999
766,853
718,028
Total Deposits
1,034,842
984,498
946,772
951,710
902,373
Selected Balance Sheet Ratios
Total Capital Ratio1
13.55 %
13.53 %
12.89 %
11.55 %
12.42 %
Tier 1 Capital Ratio1
12.94 %
12.32 %
12.41 %
11.04 %
11.94 %
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio1
12.94 %
12.32 %
12.41 %
11.04 %
11.94 %
Leverage Ratio1
10.41 %
10.78 %
10.93 %
9.74 %
10.10 %
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets4
8.31 %
8.90 %
9.02 %
9.02 %
6.62 %
Tangible Book Value per Share5
$ 6.51
$ 6.46
$ 6.80
$ 6.69
$ 6.89
Asset Quality Data
Non-performing Assets
$ 2,856
$ 2,398
$ 2,500
$ 1,979
$ 1,494
Non-performing Assets to Total Assets
0.22 %
0.20 %
0.21 %
0.17 %
0.14 %
Non-performing Loans to Total Loans
0.29 %
0.25 %
0.27 %
0.23 %
0.19 %
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans ("ACLL")
$ 10,228
$ 10,526
$ 4,666
$ 4,569
$ 3,890
ACLL to Total Loans
1.05 %
1.11 %
0.50 %
0.53 %
0.49 %
ACLL to Nonperforming Assets
358.12 %
438.95 %
186.64 %
230.87 %
260.37 %
Net chargeoffs (recoveries)
$ (97)
$ (2)
$ (60)
$ (164)
$ (52)
(1) - These capital ratios have been calculated using bank-level capital
(2) - This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP
(3) - The efficiency ratio, as adjusted represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding
(4) - We calculate tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, and we calculate tangible assets as total
(5) - We calculate tangible book value per common share as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, divided by the
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Net Interest Margin - Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
(Dollars in thousands)
Avg Bal
Interest (2)
Yield/Rate
Avg Bal
Interest (2)
Yield/Rate
Int. Earn. Cash
$ 66,149
$ 708
4.29 %
$ 60,718
$ 97
0.64 %
Securities
Taxable (1)
86,366
822
3.82 %
74,105
587
3.18 %
Tax-Exempt
39,139
378
3.87 %
45,030
377
3.36 %
Total Securities
125,505
1,200
3.84 %
119,135
964
3.25 %
Total Cash Equiv. and Investments
191,654
1,908
3.99 %
179,853
1,061
2.37 %
Total Loans (3)
963,824
12,499
5.20 %
751,347
8,114
4.33 %
Total Earning Assets
1,155,478
14,407
5.00 %
931,200
9,175
3.95 %
Other Assets
95,531
90,361
Total Assets
$ 1,251,009
$ 1,021,561
Interest bearing demand
$ 243,539
$ 1,261
2.08 %
$ 270,844
$ 260
0.39 %
Money market demand
244,355
1,589
2.61 %
224,483
238
0.43 %
Time deposits
299,398
2,392
3.20 %
211,033
320
0.61 %
Total Borrowings
95,792
995
4.17 %
46,961
424
3.62 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
883,084
6,237
2.83 %
753,321
1,242
0.66 %
Non Int Bearing Deposits
209,072
152,691
Total Cost of Funds
$ 1,092,156
$ 6,237
2.29 %
$ 906,012
$ 1,242
0.55 %
Other Liabilities
17,073
10,489
Total Liabilities
$ 1,109,229
$ 916,501
Shareholders' Equity
$ 141,780
$ 105,060
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 1,251,009
$ 1,021,561
Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)
8,170
2.17 %
7,933
3.29 %
Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment
(81)
(80)
Net Interest Income
$ 8,089
$ 7,853
Net Interest Margin
2.81 %
3.38 %
(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.
(2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table
(3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Net Interest Margin - Linked Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
(Dollars in thousands)
Avg Bal
Interest (2)
Yield/Rate
Avg Bal
Interest (2)
Yield/Rate
Int. Earn. Cash
$ 66,149
$ 708
4.29 %
$ 36,470
$ 275
3.06 %
Securities
Taxable (1)
86,366
822
3.82 %
81,899
653
3.23 %
Tax-Exempt
39,139
378
3.87 %
38,368
377
3.98 %
Total Securities
125,505
1,200
3.84 %
120,267
1,030
3.47 %
Total Cash Equiv. and Investments
191,654
1,908
3.99 %
156,737
1,305
3.38 %
Total Loans (3)
963,824
12,499
5.20 %
936,510
11,762
5.09 %
Total Earning Assets
1,155,478
14,407
5.00 %
1,093,247
13,067
4.85 %
Other Assets
95,531
90,938
Total Assets
$ 1,251,009
$ 1,184,185
Interest bearing demand
$ 243,539
$ 1,261
2.08 %
$ 251,103
$ 1,188
1.92 %
Money market demand
244,355
1,589
2.61 %
245,563
1,350
2.23 %
Time deposits
299,398
2,392
3.20 %
290,605
1,979
2.76 %
Total Borrowings
95,792
995
4.17 %
49,246
519
4.27 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
883,084
6,237
2.83 %
836,517
5,036
2.44 %
Non Int Bearing Deposits
209,072
192,135
Total Cost of Funds
$ 1,092,156
$ 6,237
2.29 %
$ 1,028,652
$ 5,036
1.99 %
Other Liabilities
17,073
17,508
Total Liabilities
$ 1,109,229
$ 1,046,160
Shareholders' Equity
$ 141,780
$ 138,025
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 1,251,009
$ 1,184,185
Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)
8,170
2.17 %
8,031
2.41 %
Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment
(81)
(77)
Net Interest Income
$ 8,089
$ 7,954
Net Interest Margin
2.81 %
2.95 %
(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.
(2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table
(3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Net Interest Margin - Year-To-Date (Unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
(Dollars in thousands)
Avg Bal
Interest (2)
Yield/Rate
Avg Bal
Interest (2)
Yield/Rate
Int. Earn. Cash
$ 55,618
$ 983
3.56 %
$ 60,229
$ 149
0.50 %
Securities
Taxable (1)
84,101
1,475
3.54 %
70,674
863
2.46 %
Tax-Exempt
38,774
756
3.93 %
45,030
746
3.34 %
Total Securities
122,875
2,231
3.66 %
115,704
1,609
2.80 %
Total Cash Equiv. and Investments
178,493
3,214
3.63 %
175,933
1,758
2.02 %
Total Loans (3)
952,142
24,261
5.14 %
735,256
15,877
4.35 %
Total Earning Assets
1,130,635
27,475
4.90 %
911,189
17,635
3.90 %
Other Assets
93,481
88,189
Total Assets
$ 1,224,116
$ 999,378
Interest bearing demand
$ 246,235
$ 2,449
2.01 %
$ 264,527
$ 505
0.38 %
Money market demand
245,747
2,939
2.41 %
219,972
377
0.35 %
Time deposits
295,440
4,371
2.98 %
203,009
601
0.60 %
Total Borrowings
76,820
1,514
3.97 %
52,433
665
2.56 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
864,242
11,273
2.63 %
739,941
2,148
0.59 %
Non Int Bearing Deposits
202,610
142,323
Total Cost of Funds
$ 1,066,852
$ 11,273
2.13 %
$ 882,264
$ 2,148
0.49 %
Other Liabilities
16,905
10,347
Total Liabilities
$ 1,083,757
$ 892,611
Shareholders' Equity
$ 140,359
$ 106,767
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 1,224,116
$ 999,378
Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)
16,202
2.27 %
15,487
3.31 %
Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment
(159)
(157)
Net Interest Income
$ 16,043
$ 15,330
Net Interest Margin
2.86 %
3.39 %
(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.
(2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table
(3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loans Receivable Detail (Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Agriculture and farmland loans
$ 50,552
$ 53,301
$ 55,746
$ 53,570
$ 45,424
Construction loans
75,628
67,934
57,713
49,311
36,135
Commercial & industrial loans
104,869
99,356
104,755
98,475
90,979
Commercial real estate loans
Multifamily
113,254
111,461
105,390
95,537
78,082
Owner occupied
154,520
151,407
139,554
114,863
164,937
Non-owner occupied
254,691
249,638
245,274
233,887
165,893
Residential real estate loans
First liens
170,271
166,478
168,084
166,388
158,774
Second liens and lines of credit
30,148
30,720
35,576
34,620
35,454
Consumer and other loans
11,308
10,472
10,057
11,929
8,689
Municipal loans
3,929
4,292
5,466
5,404
5,814
969,170
945,059
927,615
863,984
790,181
Deferred costs (fees)
363
312
256
(15)
225
Total loans receivable
$ 969,533
$ 945,371
$ 927,871
$ 863,969
$ 790,406
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Investments in Securities Detail (Unaudited)
June 30, 2023
(In Thousands)
Amortized
Net
Fair
Available for Sale:
U.S. government agency securities
$ 2,000
$ (19)
$ 1,981
Small Business Administration loan pools
726
(15)
711
Obligations of state and political subdivisions
45,651
(3,721)
41,930
Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities
42,946
(3,948)
38,998
$ 91,323
$ (7,703)
$ 83,620
Amortized
Net
Fair Value
Allowance for
Held to Maturity:
Corporate debentures
$ 15,000
$ (1,782)
$ 13,218
$ 586
Structured mortgage-backed securities
23,806
(966)
22,840
-
$ 38,806
$ (2,748)
$ 36,058
$ 586
December 31, 2022
(In Thousands)
Amortized
Net
Fair
Available for Sale:
Small Business Administration loan pools
$ 858
$ (15)
$ 843
Obligations of state and political subdivisions
44,189
(4,020)
40,169
Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities
41,873
(4,072)
37,801
$ 86,920
$ (8,107)
$ 78,813
Held to Maturity:
Corporate debentures
$ 14,993
$ (994)
$ 13,999
Structured mortgage-backed securities
16,829
(748)
16,081
$ 31,822
$ (1,742)
$ 30,080
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Deposits Detail (Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
June 30, 2023
March 31,
December 31,
September
June 30,
Demand, noninterest-bearing
$ 240,729
$ 204,495
$ 192,773
$ 184,857
$ 184,345
Demand, interest-bearing
237,114
250,944
254,478
305,934
269,493
Money market and savings
254,632
241,858
228,048
266,743
235,411
Time deposits, $250 and over
57,194
51,855
46,116
39,123
55,507
Time deposits, other
245,173
235,346
225,357
155,053
157,617
$ 1,034,842
$ 984,498
$ 946,772
$ 951,710
$ 902,373
Average Deposits Detail, for the Three Months Ended (Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
June 30, 2023
March 31,
December 31,
September
June 30,
Demand, noninterest-bearing
$ 209,072
$ 192,135
$ 199,556
$ 170,863
$ 152,691
Demand, interest-bearing
243,539
251,103
278,816
278,637
270,844
Money market and savings
244,355
245,563
245,154
244,107
224,483
Time deposits
299,398
290,605
211,090
205,792
211,033
$ 996,364
$ 979,406
$ 934,616
$ 899,399
$ 859,051
Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This document contains supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of specified items provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the Company's financial condition and results. Non-GAAP measures are not formally defined under GAAP, and other entities may use calculation methods that differ from those used by us. As a complement to GAAP financial measures, our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in comparing the financial condition and results of operations of financial institutions due to the industry prevalence of such non-GAAP measures. See the tables below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
Adjusted Return on Average Assets
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
6/30/2023
3/31/2023
6/30/2022
6/30/2023
6/30/2022
Net income (loss)
$ 1,347
$ (1,553)
$ 1,606
$ (207)
$ 3,130
Average assets
1,251,009
1,184,185
1,021,561
1,224,116
999,378
Return on average assets (annualized)
0.43 %
-0.53 %
0.63 %
-0.03 %
0.63 %
Net income (loss)
1,347
(1,553)
1,606
(207)
3,130
Net losses (gains) on sale of securities
-
2,370
-
2,370
(13)
Tax effect at 21%
-
(498)
-
(498)
3
Merger & system conversion related expenses
315
587
-
902
-
Tax effect at 21%
(66)
(123)
-
(189)
-
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
1,596
783
1,606
2,378
3,120
Average assets
1,251,009
1,184,185
1,021,561
1,224,116
999,378
Adjusted return on average assets (annualized)
0.51 %
0.27 %
0.63 %
0.39 %
0.63 %
Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders' Equity
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
6/30/2023
3/31/2023
6/30/2022
6/30/2023
6/30/2022
Net income (loss)
$ 1,347
$ (1,553)
$ 1,606
$ (207)
$ 3,130
Average shareholders' equity
141,780
138,025
105,060
140,359
51,257
Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)
3.81 %
-4.56 %
6.13 %
-0.30 %
12.31 %
Net income (loss)
1,347
(1,553)
1,606
(207)
3,130
Net losses (gains) on sale of securities
-
2,370
-
2,370
(13)
Tax effect at 21%
-
(498)
-
(498)
3
Merger & system conversion related expenses
315
587
-
902
-
Tax effect at 21%
(66)
(123)
-
(189)
-
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
1,596
783
1,606
2,378
3,120
Average shareholders' equity
141,780
138,025
105,060
140,359
51,257
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)
4.51 %
2.30 %
6.13 %
3.42 %
12.27 %
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
6/30/2023
3/31/2023
6/30/2022
6/30/2023
6/30/2022
GAAP-based efficiency ratio
87.09 %
126.82 %
73.01 %
103.16 %
73.73 %
Net interest income
$ 8,089
$ 7,954
$ 7,853
$ 16,043
$ 15,330
Noninterest income
886
(1,853)
696
(967)
1,407
Less: net gains (losses) on sales of securities
-
(2,370)
-
(2,370)
13
Adjusted revenue (Non-GAAP)
8,975
8,471
8,549
17,446
16,724
Total noninterest expense
7,816
7,737
6,242
15,553
12,340
Less: Merger & system conversion related expenses
315
587
-
902
-
Adjusted non-interest expense
7,501
7,150
6,242
14,651
12,340
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (Non-GAAP)
83.58 %
84.41 %
73.01 %
83.98 %
73.79 %
Tangible Common Equity and Tangible Book Value
6/30/2023
3/31/2023
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
Tangible Common Equity
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)
Total shareholders' equity
$ 142,452
$ 141,581
$ 138,553
$ 136,942
$ 104,771
Adjustments:
Goodwill
(35,842)
(35,842)
(35,842)
(35,842)
(35,842)
Other intangible assets
(932)
(991)
(1,052)
(1,113)
(1,178)
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)
$ 105,678
$ 104,748
$ 101,659
$ 99,987
$ 67,751
Common shares outstanding
16,228,440
16,221,692
14,939,640
14,939,640
9,838,435
Book value per common share
$ 8.78
$ 8.73
$ 9.27
$ 9.17
$ 10.65
Tangible book value per common share
$ 6.51
$ 6.46
$ 6.80
$ 6.69
$ 6.89
Tangible Assets
Total assets
$ 1,308,472
$ 1,213,958
$ 1,163,654
$ 1,144,873
$ 1,059,885
Adjustments:
Goodwill
(35,842)
(35,842)
(35,842)
(35,842)
(35,842)
Other intangible assets
(932)
(991)
(1,052)
(1,113)
(1,178)
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)
$ 1,271,698
$ 1,177,125
$ 1,126,760
$ 1,107,918
$ 1,022,865
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)
8.31 %
8.90 %
9.02 %
9.02 %
6.62 %
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
6/30/2023
3/31/2023
6/30/2022
6/30/2023
6/30/2022
GAAP-Based Earnings (Loss) Per Share, Basic
$ 0.08
$ (0.10)
$ 0.16
$ (0.01)
$ 0.32
GAAP-Based Earnings (Loss) Per Share, Diluted
$ 0.08
$ (0.10)
$ 0.16
$ (0.01)
$ 0.31
Net Income (Loss)
$ 1,347
$ (1,553)
$ 1,606
$ (207)
$ 3,130
Net losses (gains) on sale of securities
-
2,370
-
2,370
(13)
Tax effect at 21%
-
(498)
-
(498)
3
Merger & system conversion related expenses
315
587
-
902
-
Tax effect at 21%
(66)
(123)
-
(189)
-
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
1,596
783
1,606
2,378
3,120
Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (Non-GAAP)
$ 0.10
$ 0.05
$ 0.16
$ 0.15
$ 0.32
Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (Non-GAAP)
$ 0.10
$ 0.05
$ 0.16
$ 0.15
$ 0.31
Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income (Non-GAAP)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
6/30/2023
3/31/2023
6/30/2022
6/30/2023
6/30/2022
Net Income (Loss) - GAAP
$ 1,347
$ (1,553)
$ 1,606
$ (207)
$ 3,130
Net losses (gains) on sale of securities
-
2,370
-
2,370
(13)
Tax effect at 21%
-
(498)
-
(498)
3
Merger & system conversion related expenses
315
587
-
902
-
Tax effect at 21%
(66)
(123)
-
(189)
-
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
1,596
783
1,606
2,378
3,120
Income tax expense (benefit)
305
(376)
306
(70)
592
Provision for (credit to) credit losses
(493)
293
395
(200)
675
Tax effect included in Adjusted Net Income
66
621
-
687
(3)
Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income (Non-GAAP)
$ 1,474
$ 1,321
$ 2,307
$ 2,795
$ 4,384
