National Dog Day campaign kicks off with $75K donation match

DENVER, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Morris Animal Foundation celebrates dogs everywhere this month with its annual National Dog Day campaign, aimed at raising funds for vital canine health studies.
In addition, gifts will be matched up to $75,000 thanks to a generous donation from the Golden Retriever Foundation®.
"National Dog Day is an occasion I look forward to each year," said Ryan Welch, Morris Animal Foundation Chief Development Officer. "It serves as a reminder of the immeasurable joy dogs bring to our lives. I am thrilled about the incredible research we can support and the potential breakthroughs in canine health we can achieve with the unwavering generosity and support of our donors."
To further raise awareness and funds for canine health research, a virtual walk will take place on National Dog Day, Aug. 26.
Morris Animal Foundation has been actively funding canine health studies since its establishment in 1948. Ongoing studies include:
- Studying toxin exposures and canine lymphoma (University of Wisconsin-Madison)
- Unraveling Doberman hepatitis (Utrecht University)
- Investigating a novel antimicrobial strategy for urinary tract infections (Midwestern University)
- Assessing immunotherapy for osteosarcoma (University of Minnesota)
- The Golden Retriever Lifetime Study (Morris Animal Foundation) – the Foundation's Golden Retriever Lifetime Study is one of the most comprehensive canine health studies ever conducted. The Study is following more than 3,000 golden retrievers to identify nutritional, environmental, lifestyle and genetic risk factors for cancer and other canine diseases.
About Morris Animal Foundation
Morris Animal Foundation's mission is to bridge science and resources to advance the health of animals. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, it is one of the largest nonprofit animal health research organizations in the world, funding nearly $160 million in more than 3,000 critical studies to date across a broad range of species. Learn more at morrisanimalfoundation.org.
