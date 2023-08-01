Smart Cups and Compana Pet Brands Forge Exclusive Two-Year Partnership

First of its Kind Printed Pet Supplements in Recyclable Pet Bowls, Dawn of a New Era in Pet Care Innovation

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Cups, the groundbreaking sustainability-driven technology company specializing in innovative precise ingredient dosing through printing, announced today an exclusive two-year deal with Compana Pet Brands, a global leader in pet care and nutrition. This transformative partnership ushers in a new era in the pet care industry by leveraging Smart Cups' revolutionary printing technology to directly print accurate doses of pet supplements onto recyclable pet bowls, encouraging hydration and delivering unprecedented convenience and precision in pet care.

Smart Cups energy drink - an example of what's possible with the Compana partnership. Each cup has 125mg of caffeine, amino acids, vitamins, sweeteners, and flavor printed in them. (PRNewswire)

Chris Kanik, CEO of Smart Cups expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are beyond thrilled to partner with Compana Pet Brands in redefining the delivery of pet supplements. While renowned as the World's First Printed Beverage, our technology holds boundless potential for a myriad of applications outside of food and beverage. Smart Cups Technology, born as a cutting-edge drug delivery method, is now coming full circle with this exhilarating collaboration, rekindling our visionary roots and propelling us into an unprecedented era of innovation in the pet care industry. This exclusive collaboration showcases the unparalleled versatility of Smart Cups Technology and its profound impact across diverse industries. Together, we are re-shaping the future of pet care while championing sustainability."

The synergy between Smart Cups and Compana Pet Brands represents a significant milestone for the pet care industry, combining cutting-edge technology with a shared commitment to enhance the well-being of beloved pets. Through Smart Cups' groundbreaking printing capabilities, Compana Pet Brands is poised to deliver an unprecedented solution for pet owners, enabling precise dosing and enhanced nutrient absorption through printed pet supplements, ensuring pets receive the vital nutrients necessary for optimal health.

This pioneering partnership also stands as the first of its kind in the pet industry, setting a new standard for innovation and responsible pet care practices. By harnessing the power of Smart Cups' advanced printing technology, Compana Pet Brands can offer pet owners an unmatched level of convenience and accuracy in supplement delivery, solidifying their position as trailblazers in the field.

"We are honored to embark on this game-changing journey alongside Smart Cups, empowering pet owners to provide their beloved companions with the very best in pet care," said Dominic Strada, Chief Sales Officer of Compana Pet Brands. "Through the integration of their cutting-edge printing technology, we can ensure precise dosing and effortless delivery of supplements, thereby enriching the lives of pets and their families. This exclusive partnership exemplifies our unwavering dedication to innovation and delivering exceptional products to our valued customers."

Beyond its revolutionary implications in the pet care realm, this collaboration between Smart Cups and Compana Pet Brands bears testimony to their shared vision of a more sustainable future. By eliminating the reliance on liquid-filled products, Smart Cups' printing technology reduces storage and transportation requirements, leading to fewer trucks on the road, containers on the water, and a significantly decreased carbon footprint, positively impacting the environment.

This exclusive partnership between Smart Cups and Compana Pet Brands represents the dawn of a new era in pet care innovation, symbolizing a harmonious convergence of convenience, precision, and sustainability. Together, these visionary companies are rewriting the narrative of pet care, paving the way for a brighter, more responsible future.

About Smart Cups

Smart Cups is a sustainability-driven technology company with a mission to provide a mindful path forward for the consumer-packaged goods industry and beyond. By revolutionizing the way beverages are delivered, Smart Cups eliminates the need for traditional liquid-filled products, reducing waste and environmental impact. With diverse applications across industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, military, and humanitarian sectors, Smart Cups offers a sustainable and innovative packaging solution for consumer products. Smart Cups has gained global recognition, including honored by TIME Magazine, receiving high recognition for their proprietary technology with a Special Mention in TIME's 2021 Best Inventions. Led by CEO Chris Kanik, the Southern California-based company aims to transform the consumer-packaged goods industry through their unique printing process and superior formulation, providing customers with healthier, eco-friendly, and convenient options. For more information, visit smartcups.com.

About Compana Pet Brands

With roots dating back to 1842, Compana Pet Brands is a global leader in pet care and nutrition dedicated to enriching the lives of pets and their families. Based in St. Louis and employing approximately 700 passionate pet lovers around the world, the company manufactures and markets more than 20 household brands in dog and cat, backyard chicken, equine, small animal and indoor bird categories. Compana believes pets are an important part of the family and its broad portfolio of brands focuses on care and wellness solutions to improve the quality of life for pets of all shapes and sizes throughout their lifespans. For more information, visit companapetbrands.com or follow Compana on LinkedIn.

