Torch.AI Opens New All-Source Fusion Lab for Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance (ISR) Research Innovation

LEAWOOD, Kan., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Torch.AI, the Data Infrastructure AI Pioneers™, announced today the launch of a new laboratory for AI & data innovation and research, the Torch.AI All-Source Fusion Lab. The lab is a facility designed for data engineers, data scientists, software developers and intelligence and operations analysts to research, test, design, and develop prototypes that apply machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies making machines and humans more productive by transforming complex data into actionable, real-time information.

Torch.AI's All-Source Fusion Lab includes: (1) dual-purpose conference room, demonstration lab, and prototyping center, equipped with state-of-the-art video-teleconferencing (VTC); (2) all-source data fusion & data quality research center. (PRNewswire)

Torch.AI's new All-Source Fusion Lab is expected to become a catalyst for AI innovation and research in the region.

Torch.AI's lab, located at the company's Kansas City headquarters, is expected to become a catalyst for AI innovation and research in the region. Its initial focus will support the development, demonstration, and advancement of capabilities that can rapidly analyze data across a wide variety of data sources, as well as information mined from publicly available information (PAI).

"We are excited to use the new facility to bring together national and regional expertise to study some of the most difficult problems of our time: human trafficking, school safety, political unrest, and nation state threat," said Brian Weaver, Torch.AI CEO. "And we are really excited to invite the public to join some of these sessions. We think it is the start of something much much bigger in the KC region."

Torch.AI practitioners have already used the lab to develop new patents and technologies, such as Torch.AI's Generative Graph Auto-Oriented Transformer (GOAT™), in-flight AI-based data processing, graph-based network detection, entity resolution and tracking, all-source data fusion, and data quality analysis.

"The lab presents an exciting evolution in Torch.AI's business. It creates an exciting opportunity and impact for our clients and brings even more excitement to the Kansas City area," said Jason Eidam, Torch.AI's Chief of Staff and Head of Strategy. "The space serves as a hands-on, experiential center for clients and Torch.AI employees. It will bring in an entirely new wave of collaboration."

Torch.AI has plans to incorporate additional solutions for Personnel and Industrial Security, Underwriting, Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Know-Your-Customer (KYC), Fraud, and several other mission-critical use cases. Clients, partners, and other industry affiliations and institutions will have the opportunity to collaborate with Torch.AI on the development and application of new solutions.

The space consists of two primary rooms for meetings, demonstrations, all-source data fusion and quality development activities, and software system prototyping at unclassified levels. The lab will eventually include secure areas in which employees and visitors can work within classified environments.

About Torch.AI

Torch.AI, the Data Infrastructure AI Pioneers™, are headquartered in Kansas City with offices in Washington, DC. The company builds AI that makes data easier to use by processing data in-flight and radically evolving analytic and operational capabilities in any IT environment. The Torch Platform instantly unlocks value from data and provides information needed for humans and machines to be more productive. Partnering with U.S. military forces, the company's solutions and people support a growing array of national defense capabilities with advanced technology.

CONTACT: hello@torch.ai

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Torch.AI