PLANO, Texas, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Gazoo Racing North America's GR Cup Series is going high-tech to deepen ties between drivers and fans. Leveraging the expertise of software and data services company Toyota Connected North America (TCNA), the GR Cup Series has created personalized digital trophies via polygon blockchain that display driver statistics, podium finishes, finishing position and lap times in a sharable package that updates after every race weekend.

Toyota GR Cup Leverages Cutting-Edge Digital Trophies to Enhance Driver and Fan Engagement (PRNewswire)

"With the GR Cup Series, we see an opportunity to introduce technologies that will enhance the experience for our drivers and allow them to better engage with racing fans," said Jack Irving, executive commercial director, TRD. "Blockchain helps us keep a permanent digital record of drivers' achievements that they can share with their friends, family and fans. It also allows us to develop new opportunities to introduce race fans to our partners."

The benefit of blockchain records is that they are non-fungible; they are a permanent source of truth for how drivers perform after each race weekend. As drivers head into this weekend's Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in Nashville, they are able to quickly and easily access their accomplishments through the first three GR Cup weekends – Sonoma Raceway, Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas, and Virginia International Raceway.

"We wanted to push the boundaries of what the driver experience means with the GR Cup Series, and the digital trophy program allows us to do that," said TCNA technical program manager Tim Muttitt. "Blockchain technology allows us to do that and keep it authentic, with the GR Cup Series designed to focus on the talent behind the wheel. We're enabling greater visibility to the drivers through this unique technology."

Currently in its inaugural season , the GR Cup Series is sanctioned through SRO and provides drivers and teams the opportunity to compete at some of the most iconic racing venues in North America. The single-make series, featuring the Toyota GR86, consists of 14 races in total with double-headers at some of the U.S.'s most iconic tracks: COTA, Virginia International Raceway, Road America, Sebring International Raceway and the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

All GR86 Cup race cars start as stock vehicles that then go to GR Garage, TRD's (Toyota Racing Development) new, state-of-the-art facility in Mooresville, North Carolina, to be modified for competition. Upon arrival at GR Garage, each GR86 is fitted with Bosch® engine management, custom Borla® exhaust, SADEV® 6-speed sequential transmission, Alcon® brakes, adjustable JRI Shocks®, OMP® safety equipment, roll cage, carbon fiber rear wing, 22-gallon fuel cell, TRD-designed MacPherson struts, Stratasys® custom bodywork, a TRD-designed splitter and more.

More information about the GR Cup can be found at GR Cup | Toyota.com .

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 49,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 33 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 24 electrified options.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to virtually visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

About TOYOTA GAZOO Racing

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing embodies Toyota's commitment to overcoming every limit to make 'ever-better' cars, to forge new technologies and solutions under the extreme conditions of motorsports, and to never stop innovating. TOYOTA GAZOO Racing races its cars to push the limits for better and to learn from the toughest challenges. Competing on every kind of road, no matter what the challenge, inspires TOYOTA GAZOO Racing to build 'ever-better' cars and engineer Toyota's future DNA to bring freedom, adventure, and joy of driving to everyone. For more information, visit www.toyotagazooracing.com .

About Toyota Connected, Inc.

Based in Plano, Texas, Toyota Connected North America (TCNA) was established in 2016 to contribute toward Toyota's global vision for an intelligent mobile society. TCNA is an independent Toyota company that serves as a software and innovation hub, leveraging big data from vehicles to humanize the driving experience and provide customers secure, seamless and contextual services. Comprised primarily of software engineers and data scientists, TCNA serves as a center of excellence for connected services that elevate the customer experience as well as benefitting dealers, distributors and partners. At the heart of TCNA is Toyota's belief in human-centered mobility and a fundamental commitment to personal privacy. Learn more at toyotaconnected. com .

