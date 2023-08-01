WALK-ON'S NEW CEO CHRIS DAWSON LEVELS UP EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP, NAMING KENDALL WARE AS RESTAURANT BRAND'S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

BATON ROUGE, La., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, the renowned sports bar and restaurant chain, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Kendall Ware as the brand's new Chief Operating Officer. This addition comes just 30 days after Dawson's appointment as CEO. Ware brings invaluable expertise to the Walk-On's leadership team with his extensive background in the restaurant industry and a proven track record of success.

"From day one, I knew Kendall would be the ideal leader to join Walk-On's with his best-in-class operations and franchise experience as a former President and CEO of several iconic brands," said Chris Dawson, CEO of Walk-On's. "More importantly, his passion for people, magnetic energy and genuine leadership style makes him an incredible addition to Walk-On's. As we continue building out the Walk-On's executive team, high caliber leaders, like Kendall, are the expectation."

As the newly appointed Chief Operating Officer, Ware will be tasked with overseeing all operational aspects of the brand as well as driving growth and expansion, while ensuring exceptional guest experiences across all company and franchise restaurants. His strategic vision and strong leadership will play a pivotal role in enhancing the brand's national presence. Ware joins Walk-On's after previously serving as the Chief Operating Officer of In-Shape Health Clubs. Ware also has a wealth of experience in franchising having previously held key leadership roles including President and Chief Brand Officer of Cinnabon and Carvel, and as the CEO of Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt.

"Having been in the restaurant industry for many years, Walk-On's has always been a brand I've watched and admired. There is something remarkable about this brand and its teammates; the scratch-made, delicious meals and authentic hospitality are a great testament to our Louisiana heritage of great food and culture," said, Kendall Ware, Chief Operating Officer of Walk-On's. "It is an exciting time to be at Walk-On's and I look forward to working alongside Chris, as we craft the future recipe for franchisees and our brand as a whole."

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, celebrated as the #1 Sports Bar in America by ESPN, is a nationally recognized restaurant and sports bar that brings together the love of food, sports, and community. Concepted on the back of a napkin by LSU walk-on basketball players Brandon Landry and Jack Warner, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux opened its doors in 2003 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, right in LSU's backyard. With a winning culture inspired by the grit, hustle and true spirit of a college walk-on, the brand has become a beloved destination for sports enthusiasts, families, and friends to celebrate any occasion. The menu boasts scratch-made dishes including hand-patted burgers, sandwiches, seafood, and Louisiana favorites, paired with a wide selection of unique cocktails and beers. Walk-On's, grounded in genuine Louisiana hospitality, ensures that guests feel right at home the moment they step into the restaurant. Entering its 20th year with nearly100 restaurants in the U.S., Walk-On's is accelerating nationwide expansion – ranked #1 by Entrepreneur for Top New Franchise and consistently ranking in Top 500 lists for Restaurant Business, Entrepreneur, Franchise Times, and Nation's Restaurant News. Walk-On's success and growth are a testament to its passionate franchise partners, including renowned athletes in co-owner Drew Brees, as well as franchisee's Dak Prescott, Derrick Brooks, and football coach Dabo Swinney. To learn more about Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux or to get more information on becoming a franchisee, please visit walk-ons.com.

