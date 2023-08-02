Oxford Capital Group, LLC Announces Long-Term Lease & Management Agreement for The Thompson Washington D.C. With Germany's Union Investment

Oxford Capital affiliate, Oxford Hotels & Resorts, LLC has taken over management of the 225-room luxury lifestyle hotel located in D.C.'s historic Navy Yard

CHICAGO, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxford Capital Group, LLC announces a new long-term lease of the 225-room, luxury lifestyle hotel Thompson Washington D.C. (221 Tingey Street SE), located in the city's historic Navy Yard with the owner of the property, Germany's Union Investment. Oxford Capital Group's wholly owned affiliate, Oxford Hotels & Resorts, LLC has taken over management of the hotel. Thompson Washington D.C joins Oxford's rapidly growing national luxury lifestyle-hotel portfolio, which includes Thompson Chicago, Godfrey Hotels in Chicago, Boston, Tampa, Hollywood and Detroit; LondonHouse Hotel Chicago; Le Méridien Essex Chicago; The Versey; The Julian; The Porter Hotel Portland; and many others.

Oxford Capital Group, LLC announces a new long-term lease of the 225-room, luxury lifestyle hotel Thompson Washington D.C. (221 Tingey Street SE), located in the city’s historic Navy Yard with the owner of the property, Germany’s Union Investment. (PRNewswire)

Thompson Washington D.C. opened its doors in 2020. Located in the city's waterfront Navy Yard neighborhood, the hotel pays homage to the area's nautical history while maintaining the brand's modern, industrial, sophisticated design philosophy.

"The Thompson Washington D.C. has an excellent location, is thoughtfully programmed, and has distinctive architecture and interior design. It is an exciting addition to our portfolio of luxury lifestyle hotels," says John W. Rutledge, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Oxford Hotels & Resorts, LLC and its parent company, Chicago-based Oxford Capital Group, LLC. "We believe our extensive experience in the luxury lifestyle sector will allow us to optimize this dynamic property's operational and financial performance."

The 11-story property, designed by New York-based Studios Architecture and award-winning interior design firm Parts and Labor Design, is situated on D.C.'s scenic riverfront. The hotel was created to be the social anchor of The Yards, a 42-acre, mixed-use development that also includes dozens of specialty retailers, restaurants, and high-end residences. Outdoor parks including the Anacostia Riverwalk Trail and The Yards Park are all mere steps from the hotel, inviting visitors to walk around and explore. The hotel's 225 guestrooms, including 17 suites, boast floor-to-ceiling windows and breathtaking views of the Anacostia River and Nationals Park. Two expansive Thompson Suites feature outdoor terraces with views of the Washington Navy Yard.

Among Thompson Washington D.C.'s many standout features is its signature restaurant, Surveyor, an American-inspired supper house that draws inspiration from traditional American dishes and classic spirit-forward cocktails. The hotel's rooftop bar, The Rooftop At The Thompson, boasts sweeping, 360-degree views of the city, along with playful cocktails and shareable bites. Additionally, the hotel features more than 7,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor function and meeting space.

Thompson Washington D.C. will benefit from Oxford's extensive national luxury lifestyle hotel management experience which includes robust food and beverage offerings; sophisticated revenue management, social media, direct sales, e-commerce, and marketing strategies; its proven ability to run highly profitable rooms and meeting and event venues; highly effective recruiting, training and retention methods; and creative cost control initiatives.

Brad Mulvihill, Chief Development Officer of Oxford Capital Group, LLC added, "We are confident that Oxford's comprehensive management approach will allow this beautiful property to achieve its full potential."

About Thompson Washington D.C.

The Thompson Hotels brand's first property in the nation's capital, Thompson Washington D.C. is located in the emerging Navy Yard neighborhood. The hotel features 225 sleek and modern guest rooms and suites, along with restaurant and bar concepts, including American supper club Surveyor and The Rooftop at the Thompson, and more than 7,000 square feet of function and meeting space. A modern hub for locals and visitors set against the backdrop of the city's dynamic, waterfront Navy Yard neighborhood, Thompson Washington D.C. is located less than one mile from Capitol Hill and other major D.C. monuments and museums. Follow @ThompsonWashingtonDC on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for news and updates. For additional information and to make reservations please visit thompsonwashingtondc.com.

About Oxford Capital Group, LLC & Oxford Hotels & Resorts, LLC

Chicago based Oxford Capital Group, LLC is an award-winning international real estate investment, development and management firm that focuses on large-scale acquisitions, developments, redevelopments and operationally intensive real estate. Oxford, its affiliates, and principals have been involved in over $4 billion of real estate and private equity investments, with a primary focus on hospitality (16,000+ hotel rooms); hospitality anchored mixed-use projects; multi-family (2,000+ units); senior housing (3,000+ units); urban retail; and parking. Oxford Hotels & Resorts, LLC is its wholly owned hotel management affiliate, which specializes in operating, managing and branding distinctive, high design luxury lifestyle hotels and food & beverage venues. Oxford Living, LLC is its senior housing investment and management platform. Oxford Residential, LLC is its multi-family development affiliate.

About Union Investment

Union Investment is a leading international investment manager specializing in open-ended real estate funds for private and institutional investors. Union Investment has assets under management of some 48.0 billion EUR. The portfolio of Union Investment´s open-ended real estate funds comprise some 450 properties and projects in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Investments in city-center office space are the mainstay of the company's investment strategy. In addition, Union Investment is investing in logistics properties, shopping centers and business hotels in selected locations that offer the prospect of attractive returns over the medium and long term. The company's hotel portfolio consists of 80 properties and projects with a current market value of some €6.0bn.

Contacts:

For Oxford Capital Group, LLC & the Thompson Washington D.C.:

Page One Public Relations

Natalie Campbell Stanichuk

312-420-2225

E-mail: natalie@pageonepublicrelations.com

For Union Investment Real Estate GmbH inquiries:

Union Investment Real Estate GmbH

Fabian Hellbusch

+ 49 40 3491 94160

E-mail: fabian.hellbusch@union-investment.de

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Oxford Capital Group, LLC