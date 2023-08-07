Lincoln Avenue Capital Promotes Youth Education at MLB All-Star Event with Morgan Stanley & Baseball Hall of Fame

The interactive field trip is part of the groups' ongoing partnership to provide educational opportunities for lower-income students across the country through the lens of baseball. Photos available upon request.

SEATTLE, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Avenue Capital ("LAC"), a mission-driven acquirer and developer of affordable housing, continued its partnership with Morgan Stanley and the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum to support youth education by sponsoring a field trip for Seattle-area children to attend Play Ball Park, a part of Major League Baseball's All-Star Week.

Residents of the Bluffs at Evergreen, an affordable housing community owned by Lincoln Avenue Capital, attended the interactive event at Lumen Field, where participants learned about baseball history, interacted with former MLB players and explored exhibits with Hall of Fame memorabilia.

"Lincoln Avenue Capital strives to strengthen communities through affordable housing and resident services, including educational programming for our young residents," said LAC CEO Jeremy Bronfman. "We're thrilled to team up with Morgan Stanley and the Baseball Hall of Fame to provide this beneficial opportunity for students in Seattle."

The field trip is part of LAC's broader collaboration with the Hall of Fame and Morgan Stanley to support youth education among lower-income students across the country, including at LAC properties like the Bluffs at Evergreen. The groups partnered in 2021 to launch an educational afterschool program for children to learn core-curriculum subjects through the lens of baseball, based on the Hall of Fame's award-winning curriculum. Casino Road Kids Ministries, a local organization that runs the afterschool program at Bluffs at Evergreen, provided chaperones for the field trip.

"The young students from the Bluffs at Evergreen experienced a unique and engaging learning opportunity during their field trip to Play Ball Park," said Josh Rawitch, president of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. "We're proud to continue our afterschool programming with Morgan Stanley and LAC to support lower-income communities and children across the country."

About LAC: Lincoln Avenue Capital is one of the nation's fastest-growing developers, investors and operators of affordable and workforce housing, providing high-quality, sustainable homes for lower- and moderate-income individuals, seniors and families nationwide. LAC is a mission-driven organization with a presence in 26 states and a portfolio of 120 properties comprising 22,000+ units.

About the Hall Of Fame: The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum is an independent, non-profit educational institution dedicated to fostering an appreciation of the historical development of baseball and its impact on our culture by collecting, preserving, exhibiting and interpreting its collections for a global audience and honoring those who have made outstanding contributions to our national pastime.

