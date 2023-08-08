Axcelis Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BEVERLY, Mass., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced the company's plans to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

The 4 th Annual Needham Virtual Semiconductor & SemiCap 1x1 Conference on Tuesday, August 22 nd . Management will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings.

The Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware, Communications Software and Infrastructure Summit on Tuesday, August 29 th at the Four Seasons Hotel, Chicago, IL. Management will be available for one-on-ones and small group meetings during the event.

The Benchmark 2023 Tech/Media/Telecom One-on-One Conference on Wednesday, September 13 th at the New York Athletic Club. Management will be available for one-on- ones and small group meetings during the event.

