Wacker Neuson Group Selects Syncron as Strategic Partner for Aftermarket Pricing

A leading manufacturer of light and compact equipment implements Syncron Price to automate pricing and leverage extensive reporting capabilities.

MUNICH, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Syncron announced that the Wacker Neuson Group, a manufacturer of construction equipment and compact machines, has selected Syncron Price to automate pricing for new spare parts and price changes and to interface with ERP technologies.

Syncron empowers leading manufacturers and distributors to capitalize on the world's new service economy. (PRNewswire)

"Our biggest challenge was switching from manual to automated pricing," said Jan Mollerus, head of aftermarket operations, Wacker Neuson Group. "Around 7,000 new spare parts and 210,000 price changes are processed manually each year. With Syncron, we have the right partner who supports us in our market-oriented pricing with a high degree of automation and innovative solutions. The very competitive spare parts market environment leads us to react faster to market trends and offer our dealer partners and end customers an even more market-driven spare parts pricing model."

Syncron Price is an intelligent parts pricing platform that transforms pricing strategies with a fit-for-purpose solution. With Syncron, organizations like the Wacker Neuson Group can better analyze and respond to changing market conditions.

The price optimization software utilizes both historical and current data to inform its pricing choices and effectively categorizes parts as they integrate into the supply chain. This user-friendly, adaptable solution includes an array of built-in features, empowering users to visualize parts pricing data through customizable dashboards and generate on-the-fly reports. By pinpointing favorable pricing prospects, Syncron Price facilitates enhanced profitability throughout the entire supply chain.

"With Syncron's vast experience in aftermarket pricing, we're confident that the Wacker Neuson Group will not only be able to automate their current manual pricing processes, but they will quickly begin to realize the positive impact of this solution across their service organization," said Kimberly Long, director of global value engineering, Syncron.

To learn more about Syncron Price, visit https://www.syncron.com/price .

About Syncron

Syncron helps manufacturers and distributors capitalize on the new service economy by optimizing aftermarket profitability, increasing customer loyalty and enabling the transition to servitization. Syncron aligns all aftermarket services with its Connected Service Experience (CSX) cloud platform, helping companies differentiate themselves through exceptional aftermarket experiences while driving significant revenue growth. The world's top brands trust Syncron, making it the largest privately-owned global leader in intelligent service lifecycle management SaaS solutions. For more, visit syncron.com .

About Wacker Neuson Group

The Wacker Neuson Group is an international network of companies, employing around 6,300 people worldwide. In fiscal 2022, the Group achieved revenue of EUR 2.25 billion. As a leading manufacturer of light and compact equipment, the Group offers its customers a broad portfolio of products, a wide range of services and an efficient spare parts service. The Wacker Neuson Group is the partner of choice among professional users in construction, gardening, landscaping and agriculture, as well as among municipal bodies and companies in industries such as recycling and rail transport. The product brands Wacker Neuson, Kramer and Weidemann belong to the Group.

