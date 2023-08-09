Consumers Unwilling to Rollover When it Comes to Their Pets, Vericast Research Finds

Consumers Unwilling to Rollover When it Comes to Their Pets, Vericast Research Finds

Claws and effect: consumers seek out pet-tential deals to balance a willingness to spend more on pet food, toys and hygiene amid inflation

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest research from Vericast found that when it comes to pet ownership, consumers love their pets like a child, have dedicated social media accounts, use them to gain special privileges and plan to spend more money on them this year despite the rising cost of inflation.

Séverine Arnéodo, executive director Sales Effectiveness at Vericast, takes a stroll with her Labradoodle Marley in Ann Arbor, Mich. Despite inflation, pet owners plan to spend more this year on pet food, treats, supplements and hygiene products as well as birthday and holiday gifts, according to recent research from Vericast. (PRNewswire)

According to recent consumer survey data of more than 700 pet owners and Vericast's annual 2023 Retail TrendWatch, pet owners plan to increase spend on food, treats, supplements and hygiene products as well as birthday and holiday gifts. Consumers are faced with the conflicting desire to save money while disposable income is tight, and at the same time, splurge on purchases for their pets, who they strongly view as members of the family.

"Amid cautious spending behaviors, there is still a strong appetite to spend on pets," said Taylor Coogan, pet industry expert and client strategist at Vericast. "However, external factors such as the end of the student loan repayment pause, a shifting job market and other factors may influence how a consumer thinks about pet spending later this year. With the holiday season approaching, now is an opportune time for brands to evaluate how they will communicate the value they provide to pet owners."

Vericast research also shows the way consumers perceive their pets impacts behavior.

Fur-ever family. Consumers overwhelmingly feel that pets are family.

Keep it purr-fessional. Hybrid and remote work impact spending.

Extra purr-chases. Consumers will spend more on pets, especially when it comes to their health, but they'd like to save money where possible.

Big paw-pportunity for retailers. Pet owners are shopping where they're most likely to find discounts – pet specialty big box stores and retailers.

According to the latest pet spending data from the American Pet Products Association, spending remains strong as economic uncertainty persists. Pet spending in 2022 was $136.8 billion in total industry sales, nearly an 11% increase over 2021. About $58 billion was spent on pet foods and treats, which was the highest spend category and the category with the biggest increase at 16%.

To learn more about how consumers plan to spend this holiday season, view the 2023 Retail TrendWatch on Vericast.com.

About Vericast

Vericast is reimagining marketing solutions one business-to-human connection at a time. By influencing how over 130 million households eat, shop, buy, save and borrow, Vericast fuels commerce, drives economic growth and directly accelerates revenue potential for thousands of brands and businesses. While its award-winning portfolio of products, technology and solutions are part of the Vericast story, its people are the true differentiators; trailblazers in data intelligence, marketing services, transaction solutions, campaign management and media delivery.

Essential Federal Credit Union Supercharges Member Digital Engagement with Vericast’s Account Advisor (PRNewsfoto/Vericast) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vericast