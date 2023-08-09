Palantir Expands Presence in Industry Entering Multi-Year Partnership with Azule Energy

Angola's leading independent oil and gas producer will use Palantir Foundry across operations

DENVER, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR), and Azule Energy, a leading Angolan energy provider, have entered a multi-year partnership to deploy cutting edge software to optimize Azule Energy's upstream production. Palantir Foundry will help Azule Energy manage their current 200,000 barrels of daily oil production and support their growth goal of 250,000 barrels per day.

Palantir and Azule Energy will partner to deploy cutting edge software to optimize Azule Energy's upstream production

Azule Energy, a 50/50 independent joint venture owned by bp and Eni, has selected Palantir Foundry to digitize operations of their assets safely and efficiently. Foundry will be deployed in Azule Energy's upstream oil production business to support petroleum engineers, process engineers, flow assurance engineers, and more. Foundry will also assist in development of Azule Energy's upstream ontology, connecting their data, including real time sensor data, from wells, pipelines, compressors, and other equipment allowing safe and productive workflows.

"We are excited to work with Azule Energy and expand our presence in an industry we've worked and operated in for more than a decade," said Matt Babin, Global Head of Energy at Palantir. "Palantir Foundry will serve as the digital foundation for Azule Energy's upstream production business, helping them manage and grow their production safely and optimally."

Palantir has worked in the energy sector for more than a decade, helping customers from small operators to Fortune 500 companies meet challenges and capture opportunities throughout the value chain. Palantir's customers have harnessed the power of Foundry to deliver both immediate results and compounding value across a wide range of use cases, with seamless interoperability between massive datasets and mission-critical models.

