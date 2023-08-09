Stagwell (STGW) to Present at Citigroup Global Technology Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced that Mark Penn, chairman and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Citigroup Global Technology Conference (New York City) on Friday, Sept. 8, at 8:15 AM ET. Penn will also be available for 1x1 meetings with investors. To schedule a meeting, please reach out to ir@stagwellglobal.com.

Visit this page to view upcoming investor events and programming from Stagwell.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Contact

Ben Allanson

ir@stagwellglobal.com

