The Clouds Give Way as Ariana Grande Debuts Her Newest Fragrance, Cloud Pink

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grammy-winning musician, actress and entrepreneur Ariana Grande invites you to experience her new fragrance Cloud Pink, the latest addition to her award-winning fragrance collection.

After nearly a decade of unwavering success in fragrance, Ariana has solidified her spot amongst an elite class of perfume innovators. Her house of fragrances is anchored by superior craftsmanship, exquisite ingredients, and a keen commercial sense – often in the same conversations as top designer perfumes of today, and Cloud Pink reaches yet a new level. The fragrance launches exclusively on Ulta.com on 8/13 and will be available in Ulta Beauty stores nationwide starting 8/20.

The launch of Cloud Pink introduces a new chapter to the multihyphenate's iconic collection. Ethereal and modern, Cloud Pink is inspired by Ariana's magnetic optimism and confidence. The elevated campaign is perhaps her most personal yet, brilliantly showcasing Grande's evolution as an artist and woman.

"I can't begin to describe how excited I am to launch Cloud Pink" says Grande. "Cloud is a fragrance that will always be so close to my heart, and I thank my fans for showing it so much overwhelming love all of these years. Developing a new fragrance under this fan favorite franchise was daunting at first, but I really do think that we've created the perfect sister scent to the original Cloud. It's snuck into my top favorites, as of late. I've been wearing it nonstop these past few months. Working with Clement and the team on this new pillar was a labor of love, and has been such an exciting secret to keep!!!! I couldn't wait for this announcement and I cannot wait for everyone to experience CLOUD PINK…"

Ariana's fans and beauty enthusiasts alike can't stop spraying her fragrances either. Grande's global success in fragrance has been exceptional, with no shortage of accolades. The franchise boasts awards and nominations in multiple countries for Fragrance of the Year and Media Campaign of the Year across many of her fragrance brands.

"With the Cloud brand we continue to see unprecedented demand globally – it has quickly become a cult favorite and has even been noted by industry experts as a modern classic." explains Noreen Dodge, Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer of LUXE Brands. "Cloud Pink is an evolution of the story. Working with an artist like Ariana, she challenges her partners to re-imagine the convergence of scent, design, and storytelling always with the intent to delight her fans. It is this forward-thinking creativity and craftsmanship that continues to redefine the customer's experience."

Created by Firmenich's Clement Gavarry, Cloud Pink is a sensual blend of ambery woods, magenta moss, and a touch of sweetened praline. The journey begins with a velvety blend of rich berries and sparkling fruit while the delicate floralcy of vanilla orchid and blush ambrette wrap you in an embrace of feathery, cotton-like clouds. The lasting impression, a warm blend of addictive, skin-sensual musk and amber woods indulge the senses.

"I continue to be amazed by Ariana's unmatched creative reach, especially with the launch of Cloud Pink." Says Tony Bajaj, Chief Executive Officer of LUXE Brands. "Over time Ariana has curated a range of high-quality fragrances with longevity and broad appeal – establishing a true pillar in the industry. It's a testament to her personalized approach to perfume design. LUXE Brands is honored to once again partner with such an influential icon."

THE PACKAGING

An iconic bottle design that continues to capture the hearts of all - providing an uplifting moment that imbues joy and optimism - the CLOUD PINK design is reimagined in perfect shades of PINK. The sleek bottle design illuminates in soft yet bright pink while resting in a white puffy cloud base. The carton design brings drama and boldness with impactful combination of metallic and satin finishes. The iconic CLOUD symbol carries throughout the design, reinforcing the digital world that connects us all.

PRICING

Eau de Parfum Spray, 3.4 FL OZ/100 mL $68.00

Eau de Parfum Spray, 1.0 FL OZ/30 mL $48.00

Eau de Parfum Spray, 0.33 FL OZ/10 mL $26.00

All prices are manufacturer's suggested retail prices in US dollars.

The brand will roll out globally to additional prestige retailers including:

Canada : Shoppers Drug Mart

Europe : Douglas

UK: Boots, John Lewis , Superdrug, The Perfume Shop and The Fragrance Shop

Australia : My Chemist

Mexico : Liverpool

ABOUT ARIANA GRANDE

Grammy winning, multi-platinum recording artist and international superstar, Ariana Grande, is the first artist to hold the top three Billboard Hot 100 spots since The Beatles in 1964 with "7 Rings," "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored," and "Thank U, Next." In 2020, she became the first and only artist to have 5 singles debut at #1 in the charts history. In 2021, Grande made history as the first artist to simultaneously hold three top 10 spots on Billboard Pop Airplay and Mediabase Top 40 Charts with "positions," "34+35" and "pov." At only 29, she has released six albums which have all gone platinum and has surpassed 98 billion streams globally – she's Spotify's most streamed female artist of the past decade – while rapidly becoming one of the biggest pop stars of our generation with her powerhouse vocals and unmatched presence both on stage and with her fans. In 2022, Grande became the first artist to have four albums with over 4 billion streams each on Spotify. In 2019, Grande embarked on the Sweetener World Tour and performed over 100 shows throughout the year, including headliner sets at Lollapalooza and Coachella - where she was the youngest headliner in the festival's history. In 2021, Grande joined NBC's THE VOICE as a coach and was also featured in the Academy Award nominated film DON'T LOOK UP opposite Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, for Netflix. She is currently in production on Jon M. Chu's film adaptation of WICKED, starring as Glinda opposite Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba.

ABOUT LUXE BRANDS

LUXE Brands, Inc. is a global, prestige beauty company dedicated to developing world-class beauty brands that inspire consumers around the world. The company's innovative approach to design, marketing, and building-brands with a digital first ethos has earned numerous awards around the world. LUXE Brands was awarded Fragrance of the Year in 2019 on behalf of Cloud by Ariana Grande. The full portfolio includes Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj and Eau de Juice by Cosmopolitan.

