KBR JV Awarded $719M Contract to Aid NASA's Development of Space Orbital Systems

HOUSTON, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) is pleased to announce NASA's award to the Space & Technology Solutions team, a KBR joint venture with Intuitive Machines (Nasdaq: LUNR, LUNRW), to provide multidisciplinary engineering for some of NASA's most critical space orbital systems in its Applied Engineering and Technology Directorate at Goddard Space Flight Center (GSFC) in Maryland. The Government Accountability Office (GAO) has denied all protests of this award.

The Omnibus Multidiscipline Engineering Services (OMES) III contract has a five-year period of performance with a total value of $719 million. The cost-plus-fixed-fee indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract directly aids the primary support vehicle for the Joint Polar Satellite System program, the backbone of both short- and long-term weather forecasts, as well as NASA's Exploration and In-space Services projects division, which develops groundbreaking, more sustainable technologies to service spacecraft and pioneer in-space assembly and manufacturing.

As a part of OMES III, KBR will provide electrical engineering, instrument systems and technology services, exploration and mission support services, as well as mission engineering and systems analysis for the study, design, development, fabrication, integration, testing, verification and operations of spaceflight, airborne, and ground system hardware and software.

"We are pleased with this new business award. The world's leading government agencies and commercial enterprises rely on KBR's innovative solutions to complex challenges both on and off the planet," said Byron Bright, President of KBR Government Solutions U.S. "As a partner with Intuitive Machines, we are proud to support NASA's development of space orbital systems with our unparalleled spaceflight engineering expertise."

KBR has been supporting GSFC for more than 35 years and has extensive experience in all phases of mission operations, ground systems engineering and spaceflight instrument development.

