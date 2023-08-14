Pinnacle Fertility Expands its Network with Addition of Oma Fertility Clinics

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Fertility, a leading network of high-performing family-building clinics is pleased to announce that Oma Fertility's Atlanta, St. Louis, New York City, and Long Island clinics have joined the Pinnacle network. This addition reinforces Pinnacle Fertility's commitment to expanding its geographic footprint and, in turn, providing greater access to compassionate support and effective solutions to those embarking on their parenthood journey.

Founded in 2020 by a team of dedicated fertility experts, Oma Fertility has gained recognition for its commitment to empathetic and affordable care using in-house developed AI technology. The shared values of patient-centric care and advanced treatment technologies make the integration of Oma Fertility into the Pinnacle Fertility family of outstanding fertility clinics a natural step towards further enhancing the fertility experience.

"The choice to partner with Pinnacle Fertility was driven by our aligned values and visions," said Sahil Gupta, co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Oma Fertility. "Pinnacle is renowned for its patient-first, physician-led approach to fertility care. Like us, they prioritize patient experiences and the use of cutting-edge technology combined with compassionate care."

Oma Fertility's dedication to a nurturing patient environment extends to its use of innovative technology and directly aligns with Pinnacle Fertility's ethos of embracing thoughtful advancements that contribute to positive outcomes and patient well-being.

"We extend a warm welcome to Oma Fertility into the Pinnacle Fertility family," said Beth Zoneraich, CEO of Pinnacle Fertility. "Their patient-focused approach and use of innovative technology resonate with our vision. We are poised to create a lasting impact by providing unwavering support and accessible fertility services to more individuals and couples."

The expansion further solidifies Pinnacle Fertility's reputation as a leader in patient-centered fertility care, with a focus on ensuring the path to parenthood is supported by dedicated professionals and thoughtful technological and operational advancements.

For more information about Oma Fertility or a convenient clinic location for a complimentary fertility assessment, please visit www.omafertility.com .

For more information about Pinnacle Fertility, visit www.pinnaclefertility.com .

About Pinnacle Fertility

Pinnacle Fertility is a patient-first, physician-led fertility care platform supporting high-performing fertility clinics and comprehensive fertility service providers nationwide. Under a united mission of fulfilling dreams by building families, Pinnacle clinics offer innovative technology and processes, compassionate patient care, and comprehensive fertility treatment services, ensuring families receive a high-touch experience on their path to parenthood.

ABOUT Oma FERTILITY

Oma Fertility, a division of Oma Robotics, was founded in 2020 by a team of engineers, AI experts, and fertility specialists who believe that combining AI and robotics in the lab and human-centered care in the clinic will make parenthood possible for more people. The company developed Oma Sperm InSight™, a product that uses AI to help pinpoint the most promising sperm cell to fertilize each egg with during the IVF procedure.

