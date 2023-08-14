BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Quod Financial - The single sell-side trading solution for every desk

Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

LONDON, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quod Financial, a global provider of multi-asset trading technology and infrastructure solutions, continues to fortify its position in the US market by unveiling a suite of innovative features tailored specifically for the US sell-sides. Building upon its existing presence, Quod Financial is committed to delivering cutting-edge trading solutions to meet the unique needs and demands of the US market.

Quod Financial OMS (PRNewsfoto/Quod Financial)
Quod Financial OMS (PRNewsfoto/Quod Financial)(PRNewswire)

-  Full Sell-side O/EMS
-  Equities, Derivatives, ADRs, CBs, FX and more in one single system
-  Algos, Automation and Market-Making
-  Full US regulatory compliance including TRF, ORF, TRACE, CAT

"Imagine all your vendors were replaced with a single multi-asset, multi-desk solution on the cutting edge of technology. A system as mature as your current platform with none of the technology limitations. Improved workflows and best in class technology and immediate cost saving" - Medan Gabbay, Chief Revenue Officer

New Functionality

The latest release from Quod Financial introduces a range of US-specific features, including the addition of Convertible Bonds, ADRs and a full Regulatory reporting suite including TRF, ORF, TRACE, CATs as well as new US Market-Making capabilities. These additions to the already well established O/EMS, enables a full replacement of multiple vendors for a single, truly cross-desk solution and significant cost saving.

New Convertible Bonds: With dual-leg CB/Equity order support and a comprehensive data model, traders can now seamlessly execute on and off the market. The platform's user-friendly, advanced interface offers UI features such as; an Excel-style watchlist for custom pricing models,multiple multi-leg orders, TRACE reporting, CB give-up workflow, incoming FIX orders, and PnL calculations for both CBs and Prefs.

New ADRs: ADRs are a crucial component of Quod Financial's offering, providing clients the ability to trade US-listed securities representing non-US companies. Quod offers fully automated FX Hedging, ensuring seamless currency risk management for clients engaging in ADR trading.

New US Compliance: Full reporting suite for automating and managing TRF, ORF, TRACE, CAT, 15c3-5, locate workflow, ISO sweep, 605/606 as well as other global regulatory frameworks

Market Connectivity: Direct market certification for member trading on Equities and Futures markets. All major US brokers for non-member trading.

For more information about Quod Financial's US-specific features and its comprehensive suite of trading technology solutions, please visit https://www.quodfinancial.com/us-trading-solution/.

About Quod Financial

Quod Financial is a globally recognized provider of trading technology, offering a wide range of software and services, including O/EMS, Algorithmic Trading, Smart Order Routing, and Internalization of Liquidity. The company's data-driven architecture leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance trading automation for liquidity venues, exchanges, retail brokers, Buy-Side and Sell-Side institutions.

For more information visit: www.quodfinancial.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2170850/Quod_Financial_OMS.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/821743/4199720/Quod_Financial_Logo.jpg

Quod Marketing
Phone: +1 646 494 1121
Email: marketing@quodfinancial.com

Quod Financial Logo (PRNewsfoto/Quod Financial)
Quod Financial Logo (PRNewsfoto/Quod Financial)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quod-financial---the-single-sell-side-trading-solution-for-every-desk-301899629.html

SOURCE Quod Financial

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.