tasc Announces The Brand's Partnership with PGA Tour Player, Eric Cole

Leading Active Lifestyle Apparel brand Signs PGA TOUR player Eric Cole as Brand Ambassador

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- tasc, a premium activewear brand, is proud to announce its partnership with PGA tour player Eric Cole to serve as a brand ambassador.

Eric Cole wearing tasc (PRNewswire)

As part of the partnership with tasc, Cole will have the brand's logo on his right collar, and back yoke of all apparel worn during competitions. In addition to golf apparel, Cole will wear tasc apparel on and off-course and in the gym. He will also take part in dedicated advertising and social media campaigns to promote the partnership, along with making various appearances on behalf of the brand.

"As part of our efforts to bring our active lifestyle apparel products to a wider audience, we think golf is an ideal showcase for our brand and products which transition perfectly from the gym to course and any activity," said Todd Andrews, CEO and Co-Founder of tasc. "Eric Cole is a perfect partner to represent our brand on and off the course."

"I'm excited to partner with a great performance apparel brand like tasc Performance," said Cole. "They have a unique and innovative approach to creating high performance products for athletes in natural and sustainable ways that are great on and off the golf course. It's the most comfortable gear that I have ever worn on the golf course or in the gym. It is perfect for my lifestyle.

About tasc

Launched in 2009, tasc's mission was to reimagine active lifestyle apparel, so you can move better, feel better, and live better. Through their innovative fabrication sources - including bamboo and beechwood - and proprietary production process, tasc offers a best-in-class product that delivers on feel, fit, durability, and value. Their men's and women's collections are made for all the ways you move: from golf, to tennis, to morning runs, to simply moving on the go, the clothing keeps up with you. Family-founded and rooted in New Orleans, tasc is the premium staple for your active lifestyle.

For additional information, visit http://www.tascperformance.com or follow on Instagram at @tascperformance.

Media Contact

Carly Dahlen

tasc VP, Marketing

dahlen@tascperformance.com

Eric Cole wearing tasc (PRNewswire)

tasc logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE tasc