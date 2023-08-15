CareBridge Named Fastest Growing Private Healthcare Company in America

First Healthcare Company in a Decade to be Ranked #1 on Inc. 5000 List

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CareBridge, the nation's leading Medicaid value-based care company, today announces it was ranked No. 1 on Inc. Magazine's prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing, privately owned companies in America. CareBridge is the first healthcare company in a decade to be ranked No. 1 on the list.

"Our tremendous growth over the past three years speaks to the quality of services we are providing to patients with physical, intellectual and developmental disabilities," said Brad Smith, Executive Chairman of CareBridge and former Director of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI). "We are excited to be working every day to help individuals remain healthy, safe and as independent as possible at home."

CareBridge serves Medicaid and dually eligible patients with physical, intellectual and developmental disabilities by providing 24/7 access to an interdisciplinary clinical team of physicians, nurses, pharmacists and social workers. Patients are provided a tablet so that they, their families, and their caregivers can access video visits from CareBridge's clinical team 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Patients also receive regular assessments to ensure they have the resources and support they need to maximize their independence and safety at home.

"CareBridge is thrilled to be recognized at the top of this year's Inc. 5000 list. We are excited to continue building and scaling an innovative solution to better support individuals in home and community-based settings," said Puneet Singh, Chief Executive Officer of CareBridge. "As our membership grows, so does our ability to make an impact on each and every patient we serve."

Over the past 12 months, CareBridge has grown nearly 5x, expanding from serving ~25,000 patients in July 2022 to serving ~115,000 patients today. CareBridge currently serves members across 13 states and the District of Columbia in partnership with the nation's five largest managed Medicaid care plans. CareBridge will have over 500+ employees by the end of this year, a ~175% increase from 2022, and is on pace to more than double its revenue between 2022 and 2023.

CareBridge is the second company CareBridge Founder and Executive Chairman Brad Smith has had on the Inc. 500 list. His prior company Aspire Health, where many of the individuals on CareBridge's leadership team previously worked, was ranked No. 189 in the 2018 list of Inc. 5000.

About CareBridge

CareBridge is a value-based healthcare company that assists health plans and states in caring for individuals receiving home and community-based services. CareBridge's solutions include 24/7 clinical support, decision support, data aggregation, and electronic visit verification. CareBridge's solutions have been shown to increase independence, improve clinical quality, and reduce emergency room visits, hospitalizations and total costs all while receiving a Net Promoter Score of 84 from patients and families. For more information on CareBridge, please visit www.carebridgehealth.com.

About the Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc. Media

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

