MADEGOOD LAUNCHES SHARE SOME GOOD FUND GIFTING $200,000 TO TEACHERS ACROSS THE UNITED STATES

In partnership with Emmy® Award-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, MadeGood aims to shine a light on teachers this back-to-school season

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MadeGood , an organic, allergy-friendly, better-for-you snack brand, announced today the launch of the company's Share Some Good Fund. The Fund is awarding $200,000 across 1,000 teachers in the United States to help teachers buy much needed school supplies at the start of the school year. Fans are encouraged to nominate teachers for their chance to receive the funds on madegoodfoods.com/sharesomegood .

MADEGOOD LAUNCHES SHARE SOME GOOD FUND GIFTING $200,000 TO TEACHERS ACROSS THE UNITED STATESIn partnership with Emmy® Award-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, MadeGood aims to shine a light on teachers this back-to-school season (PRNewswire)

According to The Department of Education,1* over 90 percent of teachers in the United States spend their own money on school supplies and other items their students need to succeed. The need for some help is urgent, especially as Americans face inflation and economic headwinds this year that risk putting even more pressure on parents and teachers.

The Share Some Good Fund will provide each of the rewarded teachers with $200 to support school supply purchases at the start of the school year, from markers and pens to books and cleaning supplies, or whatever their class might require in order to thrive. MadeGood is working with Emmy® Award-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph to encourage fans to submit teachers in their lives for the reward and to shine a light on educators across the country.

"I am thrilled to join MadeGood in recognizing educators this back-to-school season. I personally have had several teachers who made a great impact on my formative years, and as a mother I have seen how educators have helped shape my own children," said Sheryl Lee Ralph. "Teachers work tirelessly to support their students. The MadeGood Share Some Good Fund is a major step forward in aiding them ahead of the school year."

Through September 24, 2023, fans across the United States may nominate teachers who have made a positive impact on their lives or their children's lives and who could benefit from some extra financial support. MadeGood will also be rewarding 1,000 teachers $200 each in Canada, totaling $200,000 USD and $200,000 CAD. Nominators may submit teachers on madegoodfoods.com/sharesomegood with their contact information, the teacher's contact information and a short description about the educators. Nominators may make one submission per week during the entry period.

"We all know how crucial education is for our children and the amount of effort our teachers put into ensuring students succeed," said Nicole Bleiwas, VP of Marketing at Riverside Natural Foods, parent company of MadeGood. "MadeGood is proud to support educators and parents this back-to-school season with the Share Some Good Fund and hope we can help their school year get off to a good start!"

MadeGood offers a range of organic, allergy-friendly, safe-for-school snacks that are perfect to add into a lunchbox or enjoy as an after-school snack. MadeGood products are organic and non-GMO certified and are free of top-eight food allergens, including egg, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat and soy beans, as well as gluten and sesame, so more people can feel good about enjoying and sharing a snacking moment, school year-round.

For more information on MadeGood and for MadeGood's store locator, visit madegoodfoods.com .

About MadeGood:

MadeGood® is dedicated to providing healthier snacks that are organic, allergy-friendly, rich in nutrients, and minimally processed. All MadeGood products contain wholesome organic ingredients that are ethically sourced. They are a certified B Corporation and part of a group of for-profit companies, certified by the nonprofit B Lab, to meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. MadeGood® is a good choice for you, your family, and the planet. MadeGood, Highly Thoughtful Snacks.

1* Spiegelman, M. (2018). Public School Teacher Spending on Classroom Supplies [Data set]. National Teacher and Principal Survey (NTPS) . https://nces.ed.gov/pubsearch/pubsinfo.asp?pubid=2018097rev

MadeGood Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MadeGood