SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Straine Dental Management ("SDM") is delighted to announce that it has secured the No. 2,701 rank on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list. This recognition reflects SDM's outstanding performance and exceptional growth in the dental practices under its management.

Straine Dental Management Celebrates Inclusion In Inc. 5000 List (PRNewswire)

Straine Dental Management Secures No. 2,701 Rank on 2023 Inc. 5000 List

The Inc. 5000 list, published annually by Inc. Magazine, showcases the nation's most successful and dynamic companies, identifying the innovative entrepreneurs who are driving economic growth and making a significant impact in their respective industries. Straine Dental Management's recognition on this prestigious list marks a momentous milestone for the company and reaffirms its commitment to excellence and success.

"We are thrilled and honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list," said Kerry Straine, CEO of Straine Dental Management. "This achievement is a testament to the extraordinary efforts of our dedicated team of doctors and the dental practices we proudly manage. Their commitment to providing exceptional dental care to every patient and pursuit of organizational excellence have been the driving force behind our growth and success."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

The Inc. 5000 recognition reflects Straine Dental Management's unwavering focus on standardization and organization, which drives engagement and execution at the operating level of every practice. The company's mission is to empower all dental professionals to achieve his and her unique potential in every aspect of their lives.

For more information about SDM and its comprehensive range of services, please visit www.straine.com or contact Vera Powell, Director of Operations, at vera@straine.com .

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Straine Dental Management

Straine Dental Management fully aligns clinical autonomy with proven strategies, systems, and solutions to provide the highest standard of care to every patient while achieving maximum levels of performance and productivity.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

Straine Dental Management Logo (PRNewswire)

