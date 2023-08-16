Amcor reports fiscal 2023 results and provides outlook for fiscal 2024

June 2023 quarter:

GAAP diluted EPS of 12.3 cps; Adjusted EPS of 19.3 cps

Fiscal 2023 Full Year Highlights

Net sales of $14,694 million , in line with the prior year on a comparable constant currency basis;

GAAP Net Income of $1,048 million ; GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of 70.5 cps;

Adjusted EPS of 73.3 cps and Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $848 million , in line with guidance provided in May. Adjusted EBIT of $1,608 million ;

Strong total cash returns to shareholders of $1.2 billion : annual dividend increased to 49.0 cents per share; $431 million of shares repurchased (approximately 3% of outstanding shares); and

Fiscal 2024 outlook: Adjusted EPS of 67- 71 cents per share. Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $850 -950 million.

Amcor CEO Ron Delia said: "Throughout fiscal 2023, our teams did an excellent job proactively recovering inflation and reducing costs in a highly challenging environment. Adjusted EBIT grew modestly in comparable constant currency terms and we returned $1.2 billion of cash to shareholders. After delivering earnings growth of 8% in the first half, demand softened considerably and customer destocking persisted through the last two quarters of the year. While we expect current market conditions to continue in the near-term, we have visibility to a number of controllable factors we believe will support a return to solid earnings growth in the second half of fiscal 2024 and leave us well placed to grow at our long term trend of high-single digit rates thereafter. We are pricing to compensate for inflation and we expect benefits from our cost reduction and productivity initiatives will have a favorable and sustainable impact on operating leverage. In addition, we expect the headwinds from the sale of our Russian plants and higher interest expense will be largely limited to the first half. We remain focused on our long-term growth strategy and will continue to pursue opportunities to invest in the business, particularly through innovation and sustainability initiatives in faster growing, higher value markets. We will also continue pursuing value-creating M&A and returning cash to shareholders through share repurchases and a compelling and growing dividend."

Key Financials(1)













Twelve Months Ended June 30, GAAP results









2022 $ million

2023 $ million Net sales









14,544

14,694 Net income









805

1,048 EPS (diluted US cents)









52.9

70.5





















Twelve Months Ended June 30,

Reported ∆%

Comparable

constant currency ∆% Adjusted non-GAAP results

2022 $ million

2023 $ million



Net sales

14,544

14,694

1

— EBITDA

2,117

2,018

(5)

1 EBIT

1,701

1,608

(5)

1 Net income

1,224

1,089

(11)

(4) EPS (diluted US cents)

80.5

73.3

(9)

(2) Free Cash Flow

1,066

848









(1) Adjusted non-GAAP results exclude items which are not considered representative of ongoing operations. Comparable constant currency ∆% excludes the impact of movements in foreign exchange rates and items affecting comparability. Further details related to non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to GAAP measures can be found under "Presentation of non-GAAP information" in this release. Note: All amounts referenced throughout this document are in US dollars unless otherwise indicated and numbers may not add up precisely to the totals provided due to rounding.

Cash Returns to Shareholders

Amcor generates significant annual cash flow, maintains strong credit metrics, and is committed to an investment grade credit rating. The Company's strong annual cash flow and balance sheet provide substantial capacity to reinvest in the business for organic growth, pursue acquisitions, and return cash to shareholders through a compelling and growing dividend as well as regular share repurchases.

During fiscal 2023, the Company returned approximately $1.2 billion to shareholders through cash dividends and share repurchases in addition to completing three bolt-on acquisitions.

Dividend

The Amcor Board of Directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 12.25 cents per share (compared with 12.0 cents per share in the same quarter last year). Combined with the last three quarterly dividends, this increases the annual dividend for fiscal 2023 to 49.0 cents per share. The quarterly dividend declared today will be paid in US dollars to holders of Amcor's ordinary shares trading on the NYSE. Holders of CDIs trading on the ASX will receive an unfranked dividend of 18.77 Australian cents per share, which reflects the quarterly dividend of 12.25 cents per share converted at an average AUD:USD exchange rate of 0.6526 over the five trading days ended August 14, 2023.

The ex-dividend date will be September 6, 2023, the record date will be September 7, 2023, and the payment date will be September 27, 2023.

Share repurchases

Amcor repurchased approximately 41 million shares (approximately 3% of total shares issued and outstanding) during fiscal 2023 for a total cost of $431 million.

Amcor expects to allocate approximately $70 million of cash towards share repurchases in fiscal 2024, as part of the program previously announced in fiscal 2023.

2023 financial results

Segment Information



Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2022 Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2023 Adjusted non-GAAP results Net sales $ million EBIT $ million EBIT /

Sales % EBIT / Average

funds employed

%(1) Net sales $ million EBIT $ million EBIT /

Sales % EBIT / Average

funds employed

%(1) Flexibles 11,151 1,517 13.6

11,154 1,429 12.8

Rigid Packaging 3,393 289 8.5

3,540 265 7.5

Other(2) — (105)



— (86)



Total Amcor 14,544 1,701 11.7 16.3 14,694 1,608 10.9 15.4

(1) Return on average funds employed includes shareholders' equity and net debt, calculated using a four quarter average and Last Twelve Months adjusted EBIT. (2) Represents corporate expenses.

Twelve months ended June 30, 2023

Net sales for the Amcor Group increased by 1% on a reported basis, which includes an unfavorable impact of approximately 3% related to movements in foreign exchange rates, an unfavorable impact of approximately 1% related to items affecting comparability, and price increases of approximately $775 million (representing 5% growth) related to the pass through of higher raw material costs.

Net sales on a comparable constant currency basis were in line with the prior year, largely reflecting price/mix benefits of approximately 3%. Full year volumes were approximately 3% lower than last year.

GAAP Net Income was $1,048 million and includes a $215 million gain on the sale of Amcor's business in Russia on December 23, 2022. Adjusted EBIT of $1,608 million was 1% higher than last year on a comparable constant currency basis. Adjusted EBIT margin of 10.9% includes an adverse impact of approximately 90 basis points related to increased sales dollars associated with passing through higher raw material costs and general inflation.

June 2023 quarter

Net sales for the Amcor Group of $3,673 million were 6% lower than last year on a reported basis. This includes an unfavorable impact of approximately 2% related to items affecting comparability and price increases of approximately $25 million (representing 1% growth) related to the pass through of higher raw material costs. Movements in foreign exchange rates had no material impact on net sales for the quarter.

Net sales on a comparable constant currency basis were approximately 5% lower than the same period last year. Volumes were approximately 7% lower than last year. This was partly offset by price/mix benefits of approximately 2%.

GAAP Net Income was $181 million. Adjusted EBIT of $436 million was approximately 7% lower than last year on a comparable constant currency basis.

Flexibles

Twelve Months Ended June 30,

Reported

∆%

Comparable

constant currency ∆%



2022 $ million

2023 $ million



Net sales

11,151

11,154

—

1 Adjusted EBIT

1,517

1,429

(6)

1 Adjusted EBIT / Sales %

13.6

12.8









Twelve months ended June 30, 2023

Net sales of $11,154 million were in line with last year on a reported basis, including an unfavorable impact of approximately 4% related to movements in foreign exchange rates, an unfavorable impact of approximately 2% related to items affecting comparability, and price increases of approximately $515 million (representing 5% growth) related to the pass through of higher raw material costs. On a comparable constant currency basis, net sales were approximately 1% higher than last year reflecting price/mix benefits of 4%, partly offset by approximately 3% lower volumes.

In North America, net sales were marginally lower than the prior year driven by lower volumes, partly offset by price/mix benefits. Volumes were higher in the healthcare, pet care, cheese, and home and personal care categories, and this was more than offset by lower volumes in categories including condiments, meat, and ready meals.

In Europe, net sales grew in the low single digit range driven by price/mix benefits, partly offset by lower volumes. Volumes were lower in the coffee, home and personal care, yogurt and confectionary categories. This was partly offset by higher volumes in the pet care and pharmaceutical categories.

Net sales were in line with the prior year across the Asia Pacific region, with price/mix benefits offset by lower volumes. Volumes were lower in China where demand was unfavorably impacted by COVID-19 related lockdowns. Sales growth remained strong in India, Australia, and the pan-Asian healthcare and meat end markets. In Latin America, net sales declined in the low single digit range driven by lower volumes, partly offset by price/mix benefits.

Adjusted EBIT of $1,429 million was 1% higher than in the prior period on a comparable constant currency basis, reflecting favorable operating cost performance, partly offset by the impact of lower volumes and unfavorable mix trends.

Adjusted EBIT margin of 12.8% includes an adverse impact of approximately 100 basis points related to the increased sales dollars associated with passing through higher raw material costs and general inflation.

June 2023 quarter

Net sales of $2,777 million were 6% lower than last year on a reported basis, including a favorable impact of approximately 1% related to movements in foreign exchange rates, an unfavorable impact of approximately 3% related to items affecting comparability, and price increases of approximately $25 million (representing 1% growth) related to the pass through of higher raw material costs. On a comparable constant currency basis, net sales were approximately 5% lower than last year reflecting approximately 7% lower volumes, partly offset by price/mix benefits of 2%.

Volume weakness was broad based with high single digit declines across the European and North American markets, and a mid single digit decline in Latin America. The volume decline in these regions reflects soft consumer demand as well as customer destocking. In Asia, overall volumes were in line with the same quarter last year.

Adjusted EBIT of $387 million was lower than the same quarter last year on a comparable constant currency basis, reflecting lower volumes and heightened volatility in customer order patterns, unfavorable mix trends, and ongoing cost inflation. These unfavorable impacts were partly offset by benefits from price and cost reduction initiatives.

Rigid Packaging

Twelve Months Ended June 30,

Reported

∆%

Comparable

constant currency ∆%



2022 $ million

2023 $ million



Net sales

3,393

3,540

4

(3) Adjusted EBIT

289

265

(8)

(7) Adjusted EBIT / Sales %

8.5

7.5









Twelve months ended June 30, 2023

Net sales of $3,540 million were 4% higher than last year on a reported basis, including an unfavorable impact of approximately 1% related to movements in foreign exchange rates and price increases of approximately $260 million (representing 8% growth) related to the pass through of higher raw material costs. On a comparable constant currency basis, net sales were approximately 3% lower than last year, reflecting price/mix benefits of approximately 1% offset by approximately 4% lower volumes.

In North America, overall beverage volumes were 6% lower than last year. Hot fill beverage container volumes were in line with the prior year as new business wins in key categories offset unfavorable consumer demand and customer destocking. Combined preform and cold fill container volumes were lower than the prior year. Overall specialty container volumes were lower than the prior year with growth in the healthcare, dairy and nutrition categories offset by weaker volumes in the food and home and personal care categories.

In Latin America, volumes declined at low single digit rates which reflects challenging economic conditions across the region.

Adjusted EBIT of $265 million was lower than the prior year on a comparable constant currency basis, reflecting lower volumes and unfavorable mix trends, partly offset by favorable operating cost performance.

Adjusted EBIT margin of 7.5% includes an adverse impact of approximately 80 basis points related to the increased sales dollars associated with passing through higher raw material costs and general inflation.

June 2023 quarter

Net sales of $897 million were 5% lower than the same quarter last year on a reported basis including an unfavorable impact of 1% related to movements in foreign exchange rates. On a comparable constant currency basis, net sales were 4% lower than last year reflecting approximately 6% lower volumes, partly offset by price/mix benefits of approximately 2%.

In North America, overall beverage volumes were 8% lower than the same quarter last year as a result of lower consumer demand and customer destocking more than offsetting new business wins. June 2023 quarter hot fill beverage container volumes were 6% lower than last year, broadly in line with the market.

Adjusted EBIT of $73 million was lower than the same quarter last year on a comparable constant currency basis, reflecting lower volumes and heightened volatility in customer order patterns, unfavorable mix trends, and ongoing cost inflation. These unfavorable impacts were partly offset by benefits from price and cost reduction initiatives.

Net interest and income tax expense

For the year ended June 30, 2023, net interest expense of $259 million was $124 million higher than the same period last year, reflecting higher interest rates. GAAP income tax expense was $193 million compared with $300 million last year. Excluding amounts related to non-GAAP adjustments, adjusted tax expense for the year ended June 30, 2023 was $250 million compared with $332 million in the prior year. Adjusted tax expense represents an effective tax rate of 18.5% which is lower than 21.2% last year, primarily due to differences in the mix of taxable income and discrete items in both periods.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Adjusted Free Cash Flow for fiscal 2023 was $848 million and compares with $1,066 million last year. The year over year variance largely reflects higher interest payments and lower accounts payable balances resulting from moderated purchasing activities due to lower demand and inventory reduction initiatives. June 2023 quarter Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $834 million compares with $803 million in the same quarter last year.

Net debt was $6,057 million at June 30, 2023. Leverage, measured as net debt divided by adjusted trailing twelve month EBITDA, was 3.0 times and in line with the Company's expectations.

Fiscal 2024 Guidance

For the twelve-month period ending June 30, 2024, the Company expects:

Adjusted EPS of 67 to 71 cents per share which includes:

Adjusted Free Cash Flow of approximately $850 million to $950 million , representing solid growth over fiscal 2023.

Approximately $70 million of cash to be allocated towards share repurchases as part of the program previously announced in fiscal 2023.

Amcor's guidance contemplates a range of factors which create a degree of uncertainty and additional complexity when estimating future financial results. Further information can be found under 'Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements' in this release.

About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. In fiscal year 2023, 41,000 Amcor people generated $14.7 billion in annual sales from operations that span 218 locations in 41 countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

U.S. GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)







Three Months Ended June 30,

Twelve Months Ended June 30, ($ million, except per share amounts)

2022 2023

2022

2023 Net sales

3,909 3,673

14,544

14,694 Cost of sales

(3,115) (2,951)

(11,724)

(11,969) Gross profit

794 722

2,820

2,725 Selling, general, and administrative expenses

(342) (329)

(1,284)

(1,246) Research and development expenses

(24) (25)

(96)

(101) Restructuring, impairment and other related activities, net

(207) (59)

(234)

104 Other income, net

31 16

33

26 Operating income

252 325

1,239

1,508 Interest expense, net

(35) (70)

(135)

(259) Other non-operating income/(expense), net

(1) (3)

11

2 Income before income taxes

216 252

1,115

1,251 Income tax expense

(104) (68)

(300)

(193) Net income

112 184

815

1,058 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

(3) (4)

(10)

(10) Net income attributable to Amcor plc

109 181

805

1,048 USD:EUR average FX rate

0.9391 0.9185

0.8881

0.9561















Basic earnings per share attributable to Amcor

0.074 0.124

0.532

0.709 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Amcor

0.073 0.123

0.529

0.705 Weighted average number of shares outstanding – Basic

1,487 1,452

1,509

1,468 Weighted average number of shares outstanding – Diluted

1,499 1,456

1,516

1,476

U.S. GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)









Twelve Months Ended June 30, ($ million)



2022

2023 Net income



815

1,058 Depreciation, amortization, and impairment



625

586 Russia and Ukraine impairment



138

— Net gain on disposal of businesses and investments



—

(220) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding effect of acquisitions, divestitures, and currency



(207)

(265) Other non-cash items



155

102 Net cash provided by operating activities



1,526

1,261 Purchase of property, plant, and equipment and other intangible assets



(527)

(526) Proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment and other intangible assets



18

30 Business acquisitions and Investments in affiliated companies, and other



(12)

(177) Proceeds/(payments) from divestitures



(1)

365 Net debt proceeds



476

228 Dividends paid



(732)

(723) Share buy-back/cancellations



(601)

(432) Treasury shares purchases, net



(29)

(87) Cash and cash equivalents classified as held for sale



(75)

— Other, including effects of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents



(118)

(100) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents



(75)

(161) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year(1)



850

850 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period



775

689



(1) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of fiscal 2023 includes $75 million of cash and cash equivalents as held for sale.

U.S. GAAP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

($ million)

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents

775

689 Trade receivables, net

1,935

1,875 Inventories, net

2,439

2,213 Property, plant and equipment, net

3,646

3,762 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

6,942

6,890 Other assets

1,689

1,574 Total assets

17,426

17,003 Trade payables

3,073

2,690 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

150

93 Long-term debt, less current portion

6,340

6,653 Accruals and other liabilities

3,722

3,477 Shareholders' equity

4,141

4,090 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

17,426

17,003

Components of Fiscal 2023 Net Sales growth



Three Months Ended June 30

Twelve Months Ended June 30 ($ million) Flexibles Rigid

Packaging Total

Flexibles Rigid

Packaging Total Net sales fiscal year 2023 2,777 897 3,673

11,154 3,540 14,694 Net sales fiscal year 2022 2,967 942 3,909

11,151 3,393 14,544 Reported Growth % (6) (5) (6)

— 4 1 FX % 1 (1) —

(4) (1) (3) Constant Currency Growth % (7) (4) (6)

4 5 4 Raw Material Pass Through % 1 — 1

5 8 5 Items affecting comparability % (3) — (2)

(2) — (1) Comparable Constant Currency Growth % (5) (4) (5)

1 (3) — Volume % (7) (6) (7)

(3) (4) (3) Price/Mix % 2 2 2

4 1 3

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Reconciliation of adjusted Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), Net income, Earnings per share (EPS) and Free Cash Flow





Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 ($ million)

EBITDA

EBIT

Net

Income

EPS

(Diluted US

cents)(1)

EBITDA

EBIT

Net

Income

EPS

(Diluted

US

cents)(1) Net income attributable to Amcor

109

109

109

7.3

181

181

181

12.3 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

3

3









4

4







Tax expense

103

103









68

68







Interest expense, net

35

35









70

70







Depreciation and amortization

145













144











EBITDA, EBIT, Net income and EPS

395

250

109

7.3

467

323

181

12.3 2019 Bemis Integration Plan

11

11

11

0.7

—

—

—

— Net loss on disposals

1

1

1

—

—

—

—

— Impact of hyperinflation

6

6

6

0.4

5

5

5

0.4 Property and other (gains)/losses, net(2)

(10)

(10)

(10)

(0.6)

2

2

2

0.1 Russia-Ukraine conflict impacts(3)

200

200

200

13.3

66

66

66

4.5 Pension settlements

5

5

5

0.3

5

5

5

0.3 Other

— — —

—

—

(5)

(5)

(5)

(0.4) Amortization of acquired intangibles(4)





42

42

2.7





40

40

2.9 Tax effect of above items









4

0.3









(12)

(0.8) Adjusted EBITDA, EBIT, Net income, and EPS

609

505

368

24.4

540

436

282

19.3

































Reconciliation of adjusted growth to comparable constant currency growth















% growth - Adjusted EBITDA, EBIT, Net income and EPS

(11)

(14)

(23)

(21) % items affecting comparability(5)

















5

6

7

7 % currency impact

















—

1

—

— % comparable constant currency growth

















(6)

(7)

(16)

(14) Adjusted EBITDA

609













540











Interest paid, net

(47)













(79)











Income tax paid

(93)













(95)











Purchase of property, plant and equipment and

other intangible assets

(154)













(144)











Proceeds from sales of property, plant and

equipment and other intangible assets

11













18











Movement in working capital

493













572











Other

(16)













22











Adjusted Free Cash Flow

803













834















(1) Calculation of diluted EPS for the three months ended June 30, 2023 excludes net income attributable to shares to be repurchased under forward contracts of $1 million, and $1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. (2) Property and other (gains)/losses, net for the three months ended June 30, 2023 includes property claims and losses, net of insurance recovery related to the closure of our business in South Africa. The three months ended June 30, 2022 include insurance recovery primarily associated with the destruction of our Durban, South Africa facility during general civil unrest in July 2021, net of business losses. (3) Includes incremental restructuring and other costs attributable to group wide initiatives to offset divested earnings from the Russian business. The three months ended June 30, 2022 include impairment charges and restructuring and related expenses. (4) Amortization of acquired intangible assets from business combinations. (5) Reflects the impact of acquired, disposed, and ceased operations.





Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2022

Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2023 ($ million)

EBITDA

EBIT

Net

Income

EPS

(Diluted US

cents)(1)

EBITDA

EBIT

Net

Income

EPS

(Diluted

US

cents)(1) Net income attributable to Amcor

805

805

805

52.9

1,048

1,048

1,048

70.5 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

10

10









10

10







Tax expense

300

300









193

193







Interest expense, net

135

135









259

259







Depreciation and amortization

579













569











EBITDA, EBIT, Net income and EPS

1,829

1,250

805

52.9

2,080

1,510

1,048

70.5 2019 Bemis Integration Plan

37

37

37

2.5

—

—

—

— Net loss on disposals(2)

10

10

10

0.7

—

—

—

— Impact of hyperinflation

16

16

16

1.0

24

24

24

1.9 Property and other losses, net(3)

13

13

13

0.8

2

2

2

0.1 Russia-Ukraine conflict impacts(4)

200

200

200

13.2

(90)

(90)

(90)

(6.0) Pension settlements

8

8

8

0.5

5

5

5

0.3 Other

4

4

4

0.3

(3)

(3)

(3)

(0.3) Amortization of acquired intangibles (5)





163

163

10.7





160

160

10.8 Tax effect of above items









(32)

(2.1)









(57)

(4.0) Adjusted EBITDA, EBIT, Net income and EPS

2,117

1,701

1,224

80.5

2,018

1,608

1,089

73.3

































Reconciliation of adjusted growth to comparable constant currency growth















% growth - Adjusted EBITDA, EBIT, Net income, and EPS

(5)

(5)

(11)

(9) % items affecting comparability(6)

















3

4

4

4 % currency impact

















3

2

3

3 % comparable constant currency growth

















1

1

(4)

(2) Adjusted EBITDA

2,117













2,018











Interest paid, net

(119)













(248)











Income tax paid

(256)













(225)











Purchase of property, plant and equipment and

other intangible assets

(527)













(526)











Proceeds from sales of property, plant and

equipment and other intangible assets

18













30











Movement in working capital

(154)













(229)











Other

(13)













28











Adjusted Free Cash Flow

1,066













848















(1) Calculation of diluted EPS for the twelve months ended June 30, 2023 excludes net income attributable to shares to be repurchased under forward contracts of $7 million, and $3 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022. (2) Includes losses on disposal of non-core businesses in fiscal year 2022. (3) Property and other losses, net for fiscal year 2023 includes property claims and losses, net of insurance recovery related to the closure of our business in South Africa. Fiscal year 2022 includes business losses primarily associated with the destruction of our Durban, South Africa facility during general civil unrest in July 2021, net of insurance recovery. (4) Includes the net gain on disposal of the Russian business in December 2022 and incremental restructuring and other costs attributable to group wide initiatives to offset divested earnings from the Russian business. Fiscal year 2022 includes impairment charges and restructuring and related expenses. (5) Amortization of acquired intangible assets from business combinations. (6) Reflects the impact of acquired, disposed, and ceased operations.

Reconciliation of adjusted EBIT by reporting segment





Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 ($ million)

Flexibles

Rigid

Packaging

Other

Total

Flexibles

Rigid

Packaging

Other

Total Net income attributable to Amcor













109













181 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests













3













4 Tax expense













103













68 Interest expense, net













35













70 EBIT

210

87

(46)

250

283

62

(22)

323 2019 Bemis Integration Plan

12

—

(1)

11

—

—

—

— Net loss on disposals

1

—

—

1

—

—

—

— Impact of hyperinflation

—

6

—

6

—

5

—

5 Property and other (gains)/losses, net(1)

(14)

—

4

(10)

—

—

2

2 Russia-Ukraine conflict impacts(2)

200

—

—

200

62

2

2

66 Pension settlements

—

1

4

5

3

2

—

5 Other

—

—

—

—

—

1

(6)

(5) Amortization of acquired intangibles(3)

40

2

—

42

39

1

—

40 Adjusted EBIT

449

96

(39)

505

387

73

(24)

436 Adjusted EBIT / sales %

15.1 %

10.1 %





12.9 %

13.9 %

8.1 %





11.9 % Reconciliation of adjusted growth to comparable constant currency growth















% growth - Adjusted EBIT

















(14)

(24)

—

(14) % items affecting comparability(4)

















7

—

—

6 % currency impact

















—

1

—

1 % comparable constant currency

















(7)

(23)

—

(7)



(1) Property and other (gains)/losses, net for the three months ended June 30, 2023 includes property claims and losses, net of insurance recovery related to the closure of our business in South Africa. The three months ended June 30, 2022 include insurance recovery primarily associated with the destruction of our Durban, South Africa facility during general civil unrest in July 2021, net of business losses. (2) Includes incremental restructuring and other costs attributable to group wide initiatives to offset divested earnings from the Russian business. The three months ended June 30, 2022 include impairment charges and restructuring and related expenses. (3) Amortization of acquired intangible assets from business combinations. (4) Reflects the impact of acquired, disposed, and ceased operations.





Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2022

Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2023 ($ million)

Flexibles

Rigid

Packaging

Other

Total

Flexibles

Rigid

Packaging

Other

Total Net income attributable to Amcor













805













1,048 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests













10













10 Tax expense













300













193 Interest expense, net













135













259 EBIT

1,101

265

(116)

1,250

1,357

225

(72)

1,510 2019 Bemis Integration Plan

38

—

(1)

37

—

—

—

— Net loss on disposals(1)

10

—

—

10

—

—

—

— Impact of hyperinflation

—

16

—

16

—

24

—

24 Property and other losses, net(2)

9

—

4

13

—

—

2

2 Russia-Ukraine conflict impacts(3)

200

—

—

200

(100)

8

2

(90) Pension settlements

—

3

5

8

3

2

—

5 Other

2

—

2

4

14

1

(18)

(3) Amortization of acquired intangibles (4)

158

5

—

163

155

5

—

160 Adjusted EBIT

1,517

289

(105)

1,701

1,429

265

(86)

1,608 Adjusted EBIT / sales %

13.6 %

8.5 %





11.7 %

12.8 %

7.5 %





10.9 % Reconciliation of adjusted growth to comparable constant currency growth















% growth - Adjusted EBIT

















(6)

(8)





(5) % items affecting comparability(5)

















4

—





4 % currency impact

















3

1





2 % comparable constant currency growth

















1

(7)





1



(1) Includes losses on disposal of non-core businesses in fiscal year 2022. (2) Property and other (gains)/losses, net for fiscal year 2023 includes property claims and losses, net of insurance recovery related to the closure of our business in South Africa. Fiscal year 2022 includes business losses primarily associated with the destruction of our Durban, South Africa facility during general civil unrest in July 2021, net of insurance recovery. (3) Includes the net gain on the sale of the Russian business and incremental restructuring and other costs attributable to group wide initiatives to offset divested earnings from the Russian business. Fiscal year 2022 includes impairment charges and restructuring and related expenses. (4) Amortization of acquired intangible assets from business combinations. (5) Reflects the impact of acquired, disposed, and ceased operations.

Reconciliation of net debt

($ million)

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents

(775)

(689) Short-term debt

136

80 Current portion of long-term debt

14

13 Long-term debt excluding current portion

6,340

6,653 Net debt

5,715

6,057

