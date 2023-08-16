CATL Launches Superfast Charging Battery Shenxing, Opens Up Era of EV Superfast Charging

NINGDE, China, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 16, CATL launched Shenxing, the world's first 4C superfast charging LFP battery, capable of delivering 400 km of driving range with a 10-minute charge as well as a range of over 700 km on a single full charge. Shenxing is expected to considerably alleviate fast charging anxiety for EV users, and opens up an era of EV superfast charging.

(PRNewswire)

With the advancement of battery technology and the significant improvement of overall performance of EV batteries, the industry has achieved long driving range for EVs. Currently fast charging anxiety has become the top factor that stops consumers from shifting to EVs. Focusing on the very nature of electrochemistry, CATL continues its innovation in material and electrochemistry and system structure in an all-round way, achieving superfast charging, high energy density and high level of safety at the same time in a creative manner. Shenxing pushes beyond the boundaries of the performance of LFP chemistry, leading innovation in the battery industry.

Redefine LFP battery to alleviate charging anxiety

Accelerating extraction of lithium ions. Shenxing leverages the super electronic network cathode technology and fully nano-crystallized LFP cathode material to create a super electronic network, which facilitates the extraction of lithium ions and the rapid response to charging signals.

Improving lithium ion intercalation rate. For graphite innovation, CATL's latest second-generation fast ion ring technology is used to modify the properties of graphite surface, which increases intercalation channels and shortens the intercalation distance for lithium ions, creating an expressway for current conduction. Furthermore, a multi-gradient layered electrode design has been developed to strike a perfect balance between fast charging and long range.

Decreasing resistance of lithium-ion movement. CATL has developed a brand-new superconducting electrolyte formula, which effectively reduces the viscosity of the electrolyte, resulting in improved conductivity. In addition, CATL has improved the ultra-thin SEI film to reduce resistance of lithium-ion movement.

Improving transmission rate of lithium ions: In terms of separator, CATL lowered the transmission resistance of lithium ions with high porosity and shortened average transmission distance.

(PRNewswire)

Improve overall performance in charging speed, range and safety

In addition to achieving 4C superfast charging, Shenxing also achieves long driving range, fast charging over a wide range of temperatures and a high level of safety through structure innovation and leveraging intelligent algorithms.

Delivering a range of over 700 km. CATL has developed a trailblazing all-in-one grouping technology on top of the integration of the internal crossbeam and end plates featured in its CTP 3.0 technology, achieving high integration and high grouping efficiency. It enables Shenxing to reach a range of over 700 km, breaking the limits of the performance of LFP chemistry.

Charging as normal at low temperatures. At room temperature, Shenxing can charge to 80% SOC in 10 minutes. Meanwhile, CATL leverages cell temperature control technology on system platforms to ensure that cells heat up to the optimal operating temperature range rapidly, allowing a 0-80% charge in just 30 minutes in temperature as low as -10°C, and uncompromised 0-100 kph acceleration performance at low temperatures.

Safety First. The upgraded electrolyte and the separator with a highly safe coating are used to provide a dual protection of the Shenxing battery. By regulating the global temperature field inside the cells using intelligent algorithms, CATL has built a real-time fault testing system that can solve the problems brought about by fast refueling, enabling a high level of safety for the Shenxing battery.

(PRNewswire)

Achieve mass production by the end of 2023, usher in the era of superfast charging

"The future of the EV battery technology must remain steadfastly anchored at the global technology frontier as well as the economic benefits," said Dr. Wu Kai, Chief Scientist of CATL, speaking at the launch event. "As EV consumers shift from pioneering users to ordinary users, we should make advanced technology accessible for all and enable everyone to savor the fruits of innovation."

(PRNewswire)

Thanks to its strengths in extreme manufacturing, CATL has achieved the ability to rapidly transfer technology from lab to market, enabling rapid mass production of the Shenxing battery. According to Gao Huan, CTO of CATL's China E-car Business, mass production of Shenxing will be achieved by the end of this year, and electric vehicles equipped with Shenxing will be available on the market in the first quarter of next year.

(PRNewswire)

The launch of Shenxing marks another milestone in the development of EV battery technology, and will accelerate the comprehensive e-mobility transition worldwide. In the future, adhering to the philosophy of making technology accessible for everyone, CATL will continue to promote the wide adoption of advanced technologies, making outstanding contributions to global energy transition.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited