GameOn Files Q2 Financials, Achieves Second Consecutive Record Quarter

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GameOn (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF), a next generation fantasy sports platform partnered with the world's best sports leagues to launch, operate, and monetize web3 games, today announces that it has filed its condensed consolidated interim financial statements for Q2 2023.

"Q2 signals another record quarter for the company," said GameOn CEO Matt Bailey. "As each quarter passes, our fundamentals consistently and significantly improve. This is achieved with intent as the company optimizes resources and focuses on scaled revenue and future profits."

Q2 YTD highlights include:

Revenue of $836,239 compared to $125,160 in 2022 (568% increase year-on-year).

Net loss and comprehensive loss of $1,200,580 compared to $2,424,024 in 2022 (50% decrease year-on-year).

Net cash outflows from operations of $1,045,319 compared to $1,455,493 in 2022 (28% decrease year-on-year).

"Our recent traction will be hyper-fueled by our forward-looking major league focus." Bailey said. "We recently announced Professional Fighters League as our newest partner, but this is just the beginning. We have multiple deals in-contract and are confident that we'll announce several new partnerships in the coming months. All will leverage our built and ready PLAYN3XT platform and will present multi-million-dollar revenue opportunities."

Once the next several partnerships are announced, management intends to share new and detailed guidance on revenue projections in late-Q3 or early-Q4.

Bailey commented, "Such planning and projections take time, diligence, and collaboration with our partners. We expect each new partner to exponentially drive GameOn's investor reach, brand equity, and bottom line, and look forward to sharing our path to profitability in due course."

See SEDAR for full copies of the Company's consolidated financial statements and MD&A.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

Matt Bailey, Director & Chief Executive Officer

GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.

matt@gameon.app

About GameOn

GameOn (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) partners with the world's best sports, media, and entertainment IPs to launch brand-building, money-making web3 games (with intuitive web2-friendly rails). We turn fans into superfans - engaging, retaining, and monetizing audiences. With a diverse team of web3, gaming, and sports veterans with experience at Take-Two Interactive, Twitch, EA, Dapper Labs, and the Brooklyn Nets, our platform is executed at scale with millions of users, gameplays, and revenue. GameOn has partnered with NBCUniversal, Bravo, the PFL, Karate Combat, the WNBA, Times Internet, DICK'S Sporting Goods, and Gaming Society. Learn more about our PLAYN3XT platform .

