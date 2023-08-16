Gate City Bank Celebrates Incredible 100-Year History With Anniversary Book

FARGO, N.D., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With 100 years in the books, Gate City Bank has published a memoir about its amazing history, which has inspired a better way of life for customers, communities and team members.

"These past 100 years are important – because they tell an inspirational story that sets the stage for a strong future."

The week of August 14 marks Gate City Bank's 100-year celebration event, but the bank has celebrated this milestone in many other ways, as well. From record-breaking donations to a new location to a limited-edition cookie flavor and more, the bank has made a splash, culminating in its new written work, For a Better Way of Life®.

Gate City Bank told its story with Write Stuff Enterprises, the world's leading publisher of books on the evolution of industry and technology. With Write Stuff founder Jeffrey Rodengen authoring the publication himself, both organizations worked tirelessly to capture the bank's inspiring history.

Gate City Bank was determined to do things right. From vetting countless interviewees to combing through regional archives, teams worked meticulously to assemble diverse sources. Board members spoke of the unwavering determination of the bank's leaders. Historic journal entries revealed the company's forward thinking. Polaroid photographs helped researchers journey through days past, granting them a front-row seat to the bank's evolution – and triumph.

"These past 100 years are so important because they tell an inspirational story, one that not only speaks of our perseverance through challenging times, but sets the stage for our continued commitment to a strong future," said Kevin Hanson, President & CEO.

About Gate City Bank

A $3.4 billion mutual bank founded in 1923, Gate City Bank is the region's leading financial institution and the #1 mortgage lender in North Dakota. Celebrating its 100th year in 2023, the bank employs more than 770 team members at 44 locations in 23 communities across North Dakota and central Minnesota. The bank believes in creating a better way of life for customers, communities and team members, and it has contributed $36.6 million in philanthropic giving and more than 285,000 volunteer hours since 2003.

Additionally, for the third consecutive year, Gate City Bank has ranked in the top four of Forbes' World's Best Banks list, claiming the #4 spot in the U.S. for 2023. It has received a five-star rating from BauerFinancial for the past 27 years, and has been named one of the "50 Best Places to Work" nine years in a row by Prairie Business magazine.

