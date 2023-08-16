Halia Therapeutics Opens the Doors of its New Headquarters and Laboratory Facilities in Lehi, Utah

Halia Therapeutics Opens the Doors of its New Headquarters and Laboratory Facilities in Lehi, Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halia Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative medicines to treat a broad range of diseases driven by chronic inflammation and neurodegeneration, today announced the opening of its new 20,000 square foot headquarters located at The Summit, on 3900 North Traverse Mountain Blvd., in Lehi, Utah.

Halia Therapeutics Headquarters (PRNewswire)

Halia Therapeutics will welcome the community to its new facilities on August 22 at 11 a.m. MDT. The new building will:

House a variety of state-of-the-art research and development lab equipment managed by 18 current, full-time employees and contractors, and dedicated to the development of novel therapies for patients with inflammatory and neurological diseases

Provide flexibility, integration, and the ability to streamline drug discovery processes

Add meeting areas to promote collaboration within the company and affiliates

Create dozens of new jobs, as pipeline programs enter the clinic

Promote precise environmental control in scientific research with individually temperature-controlled rooms to ensure the highest quality of research while supporting sustainability

This event will include the following:

Opening ceremony featuring words from David Bearss, Ph.D., CEO of Halia Therapeutics

Comments from federal, state, and local officials

Reserved time for interviews

Facility tour of the laboratory areas and community spaces welcome to all media and community members

Special guests in attendance include:

Where: 3900 North Traverse Mountain Blvd. in Lehi, Utah

When: Tuesday, August 22, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. MDT

"We are very excited to welcome the community and media to our new headquarters and research facility in Utah, especially as this move brings us back to our roots where our first endeavor as a team, Tolero Pharmaceuticals, originated," said President and CEO David Bearss, Ph.D., "The opening of these new facilities is a testament to our shared vision and unwavering commitment to developing NLRP3 inflammasome-targeted therapeutics to treat chronic inflammation for a variety of diseases. We feel incredibly honored to welcome the esteemed Senator Mike Lee to the special opening of our facilities."

Kelvyn Cullimore, CEO of BioUtah says, "we are proud to be a partner of Halia Therapeutics and we celebrate this milestone with the Halia team. The company is exemplary in its approach to solving the root issue of inflammation that will have impacts on numerous disease indications."

For logistical questions on the day of the event, please contact James Dye, Sr. Director of Strategic Communication at Halia Therapeutics, at (801) 361-7980 or email him at jdye@haliatherapeutics.com.

About Halia Therapeutics, Inc.

Halia Therapeutics is discovering and developing a pipeline of novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with chronic inflammatory disorders and neurodegenerative diseases, with its initial programs targeting NEK7 and LRRK2. Halia's lead candidate, HT-6184, a novel NEK7 inhibitor, which prevents the assembly of the NLRP3 inflammasome and has been shown to disassemble the inflammasome once formed, is currently completing a Phase 1 study (NCT05447546) evaluating the safety and tolerability of HT-6184 when administered as single or multiple oral doses at escalating dose levels in healthy volunteer subjects. The company is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more info, visit www.haliatherapeutics.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Company Contact:

James Dye

info@haliatherapeutics.com

+1.385.355.4315

Media Contact:

Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D.

Russo Partners, LLC

+1 (646) 942-5604

Ignacio.Guerrero-Ros@russopartnersllc.com

Halia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is discovering and developing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with inflammatory disorders and neurological diseases. Halia is advancing innovative medicines that target the immune system's response to resolve chronic inflammation and eliminate the damage caused by aberrantly activated immune responses. For more info, visit www.haliatherapeutics.com. (PRNewsfoto/Halia Therapeutics, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Halia Therapeutics