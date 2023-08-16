ZeOmega Integrates Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) Solution with Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare

The new SDOH add-in to Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare broadens healthcare organizations' understanding of the needs of populations and individuals, automates workflow actions, and improves health outcomes.

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeOmega, a leading population health management organization, announced today that it has integrated its Jiva Population Health Enterprise Management Platform's SDOH Social Care solution with Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare built for Microsoft Azure. This synthesis of technologies will maximize health plans' efficiency with enhanced workflow automation, promoting optimal outcomes by providing a panoramic view of populations' care needs and improving member/patient engagement.

Social determinants of health (SDOH) such as lack of transportation and food insecurity are said to impact 50 percent of health outcomes. When patients face hurdles in adhering to care guidelines, even minor conditions can spiral out of control and lead to costly hospitalizations and procedures. The breadth and depth of ZeOmega's SDOH data sources gives care coordinators and clinicians a complete, at-a-glance view of social needs by area, population, and individual so they can strategize and deploy appropriate interventions. Integration with Cloud for Healthcare and Microsoft Power Platform will enable case managers, clinicians, and other healthcare professionals to work from a single unified platform where they can access high-level visualizations of social, clinical, and behavioral information and take appropriate action within their existing workflows.

"Our SDOH solution integrated with Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare will help clients deliver even more effective and efficient member engagement as they identify risks and needs across geographic areas, populations, and at an individual level," said Pravin Pant, MSHI, Vice President of Advanced Analytics, ZeOmega. "Equipping our robust platform with the capabilities of Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare and Power Platform functionality expands healthcare leaders' access to actionable insights to develop precision strategy, and improve patient outcomes and ROI for their organizations, all from one unified workflow."

The integration empowers healthcare organizations with Azure to achieve increased access, seamless compatibility, and unmatched administrative efficiency, enabling smoother processes and freeing healthcare professionals to prioritize exceptional patient care. SDOH takes center stage with data visualizations for informed decision-making and understanding patient needs. Closed-loop referrals connect patients with vital services, ensuring holistic care, while the interface with SDOH-related referral services strengthens community connections. Automation streamlines interventions, saving time and averting potential health crises. The measurement dashboard provides a comprehensive view of SDOH outcomes, empowering continuous improvement for optimized patient outcomes.

"ZeOmega's SDOH solution integration with Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare capabilities and Power Platform drives real impact for our customers; enabling SDOH to be woven into the fabric of care delivery to ensure improved whole-person health outcomes at both an individual and population level," said Nina Somerville, Vice President, U.S. Health and Life Sciences, Microsoft. "ZeOmega's SDOH solution allows customers to take advantage of the flexibility, scalability, security, and innovation the Microsoft Cloud provides."

About ZeOmega

ZeOmega empowers health plans and other risk-bearing organizations with the industry's leading technology for simplifying population health management. Clients using ZeOmega's Jiva Healthcare Enterprise Management Platform experience superior workflow and proven results due to exceptional integration capabilities, unmatched clinical content, and a powerful rules engine. With deep domain expertise and a comprehensive understanding of population health challenges, ZeOmega serves as a true partner for clients with personalized deployment and delivery models. By consistently exceeding customer expectations and project benchmarks, ZeOmega has earned a reputation for being proactive, reliable, and dedicated to improving the health of its clients' members. ZeOmega was named Best in KLAS for Payer Care Management Solutions in 2023 and 2022. Founded in 2001, ZeOmega is privately held and headquartered in Plano, Texas. Visit the ZeOmega website at www.zeomega.com.

