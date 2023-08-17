LinkedIn and CLEAR Continue to Enhance Digital Safety, Expand Free Identity Verification to Canada's LinkedIn Users

Today's expansion marks the first international launch of CLEAR Verified

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LinkedIn , the world's largest professional network, and CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, announced today they are expanding digital safety and trust by empowering LinkedIn members in Canada to verify their identity with CLEAR for free. From the LinkedIn app, a member can affirm their identity with the CLEAR Verified (formerly known as Powered by CLEAR) platform, and add a visible indicator to their LinkedIn profile showing the member's identity has been verified by CLEAR. Beginning this month, LinkedIn's 22 million Canada-based members will have the option to verify their identity with CLEAR in English or French, using their government-issued ID and a selfie. Existing CLEAR users will simply be prompted to snap a selfie to verify their identity for use on their LinkedIn profile. To verify your identity with CLEAR, click here .

LinkedIn and CLEAR (PRNewswire)

Today's announcement marks the CLEAR Verified platform's first move into an international market. Earlier this year, CLEAR and LinkedIn launched free identity verification for LinkedIn's 206 million U.S.-based members. The partnership provides consumers and businesses with additional comfort that the people they encounter on LinkedIn are real and represented authentically. For more information, click here .

"As LinkedIn continues to prioritize authenticity and security, these new verification options empower Canadian LinkedIn members to build a trusted professional network, ensuring a safer and more reliable experience for everyone on the platform," said Diana Luu, LinkedIn Canada Country Manager.

"CLEAR and LinkedIn share a vision of trust and safety for our millions of users. We're excited to expand our partnership to Canada to help more people foster genuine connections online," said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman Becker. "When you verify your identity with CLEAR on LinkedIn, you're more likely to be considered for a job, have your in-mail opened, and build connections - it's that simple."

LinkedIn is part of a growing network of CLEAR Verified business partners across healthcare, hospitality, rental car, sports, entertainment and more that leverage CLEAR's identity technology to provide trusted and seamless experiences – totally for free – to their customers. The CLEAR Verified platform powers safer experiences for our partners' customers and unlocks a better way to live, work, and travel. New users can simply enroll once to verify anywhere in our CLEAR Verified network.

ABOUT LINKEDIN

LinkedIn connects the world's professionals to make them more productive and successful, and transforms the way companies hire, market, sell and learn. Our vision is to create economic opportunity for every member of the global workforce. LinkedIn has 900 million members and has offices around the globe.

ABOUT CLEAR

CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With more than 17 million members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell member data. For more information, visit clearme.com .

