SageSpring Advisors Rank on Forbes Top Next-Gen Advisors List

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SageSpring Wealth Partners, an independent wealth management company, is excited to announce the recognition of six advisors on the Forbes Next-Gen Advisors list.

Developed by SHOOK Research , the Forbes Next-Gen ranking focuses on several preliminary factors like assets under management and compliance records. Relevant data is then gathered about qualifying advisors via interviews and a deep due diligence process to review each advisor's best practices. Forbes maintains that they only include advisors in their rankings who have proven themselves to be of the highest standards.

"I am proud to say that these advisors passionately live out the mission and values of SageSpring every day. They prioritize our clients by providing unparalleled service," said Jeff Dobyns, SageSpring's President. "The next generation is in great hands with industry-leading advisors like these."

Congratulations to the following SageSpring advisors for their Top Next-Gen Best-in-State ranking:

Cash Tunstall CFP® | Executive Vice President, SageSpring

Brad Barnes CFP® | Executive Vice President, SageSpring

Lucas Swatzell | Senior Vice President, SageSpring

Jesse Scroggins AAMS® | Executive Vice President, SageSpring

Will Scroggins CFP® | Vice President, SageSpring

Brandon Kew CFP® | Vice President, SageSpring

About SageSpring

From its humble beginnings in 2002 to today, SageSpring–formerly Southwestern Investment Group–has continuously taken a holistic approach to financial advice. By prioritizing clients' wellbeing, SageSpring gets to know what matters to clients in order to tailor counsel, helping clients reach their financial goals. SageSpring's comprehensive money-management strategies are designed to help clients build a life of wealth and long-lasting financial independence.

For more information or to speak to an advisor, visit sagespring.com .

Investment advisory services offered through SageSpring Wealth Partners, an independent registered investment adviser. SageSpring Wealth Partners is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services. Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Representatives may not be registered to offer securities and advisory services in all states.

The Forbes Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-In-State rankings, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criterion, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. Those advisors that are considered are under 40, have a minimum of four years' experience, and the algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass the highest standards of best practices. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings. The Research Summary (as of August 2023) included: 42,108 nominations for all rankings, based on thresholds, 22,874 invited to complete online survey, 17,996 telephone interviews, 3,859 in-person interviews at advisors' location, 1,487 virtual interviews and 3,738 individuals considered and 1,464 individuals won the Next-Gen ranking. This ranking is based upon the period from 3/31/22 to 3/31/23 and was released on 8/8/23. This ranking is not indicative of an advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience. For more information go to: https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-in-state-next-gen-advisors/?sh=166061825fc3.

