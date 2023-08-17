Tuniu Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

NANJING, China, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2023

Net revenues in the second quarter of 2023 increased by 170.5% year-over-year to RMB100.0 million ( US$13.8 million [1] ).

Revenues from package tours in the second quarter of 2023 increased by 632.3% year-over-year to RMB69.8 million ( US$9.6 million ).

Gross profit in the second quarter of 2023 increased by 296.0% year-over-year to RMB65.4 million ( US$9.0 million ).

Income from operations in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB6.8 million ( US$0.9 million ), compared to a loss from operations of RMB122.9 million in the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP [2] income from operations in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB12.1 million ( US$1.7 million ), compared to a Non-GAAP loss from operations of RMB38.9 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Net income in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB221.0 thousand ( US$30.0 thousand ), compared to a net loss of RMB128.5 million in the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net income in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB5.6 million ( US$0.8 million ), compared to a Non-GAAP net loss of RMB44.6 million in the second quarter of 2022.

"We are encouraged to report a strong performance for the second quarter of 2023, with our net revenues growing by 170.5% year-over-year, and revenues from packaged tours increasing by 632.3% year-over-year. We have achieved our first quarterly operating profit since Tuniu's listing and our first quarterly net income since the pandemic outbreak." said Mr. Donald Dunde Yu, Tuniu's founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "This demonstrates that as the external environment improves, we have effective strategies in place across our products, services and technology to strengthen Tuniu's operational and financial performance. We will continue to leverage Tuniu's core advantages in both the upstream and downstream segments of our industry chain, differentiating ourselves in the market as we continue to create value for our customers and shareholders."

[1] The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB 7.2513 on June 30, 2023 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/default.htm. [2] The section below entitled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" provides information about the use of Non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, and the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release reconciles Non-GAAP financial information with the Company's financial results under GAAP.

Second Quarter 2023 Results

Net revenues were RMB100.0 million (US$13.8 million) in the second quarter of 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 170.5% from the corresponding period in 2022. The increase was primarily due to the growth of packaged tours as the travel market recovers.

Revenues from packaged tours were RMB69.8 million ( US$9.6 million ) in the second quarter of 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 632.3% from the corresponding period in 2022. The increase was primarily due to the growth of organized tours.

Other revenues were RMB30.2 million ( US$4.2 million ) in the second quarter of 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.0% from the corresponding period in 2022. The increase was primarily due to the increase in service fees received from insurance companies.

Cost of revenues was RMB34.5 million (US$4.8 million) in the second quarter of 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 69.0% from the corresponding period in 2022. As a percentage of net revenues, cost of revenues was 34.6% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 55.3% in the corresponding period in 2022.

Gross profit was RMB65.4 million (US$9.0 million) in the second quarter of 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 296.0% from the corresponding period in 2022.

Operating expenses were RMB58.6 million (US$8.1 million) in the second quarter of 2023, representing a year-over-year decrease of 57.9% from the corresponding period in 2022. The decrease was primarily due to the fact that the Company did not incur gain on disposals of subsidiaries and impairment of goodwill in the second quarter of 2023. Gain on disposals of subsidiaries, which was recorded in other operating income, in the amount of RMB32.8 million and impairment of goodwill in the amount of RMB112.1 million were incurred as operating expenses in the second quarter of 2022.

Research and product development expenses were RMB13.8 million ( US$1.9 million ) in the second quarter of 2023, representing a year-over-year decrease of 1.0%. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in amortization of acquired intangible assets.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB24.9 million ( US$3.4 million ) in the second quarter of 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The increase was primarily due to the increase in promotion expenses.

General and administrative expenses were RMB21.7 million ( US$3.0 million ) in the second quarter of 2023, representing a year-over-year decrease of 9.0%. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in general and administrative personnel related expenses.

Income from operations was RMB6.8 million (US$0.9 million) in the second quarter of 2023, compared to a loss from operations of RMB122.9 million in the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, gain on disposals of subsidiaries and impairment of goodwill, was RMB12.1 million (US$1.7 million) in the second quarter of 2023.

Net income was RMB221.0 thousand (US$30.0 thousand) in the second quarter of 2023, compared to a net loss of RMB128.5 million in the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net income, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, gain on disposals of subsidiaries and impairment of goodwill, was RMB5.6 million (US$0.8 million) in the second quarter of 2023.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation was RMB0.7 million (US$0.1 million) in the second quarter of 2023, compared to a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation of RMB126.5 million in the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, gain on disposals of subsidiaries and impairment of goodwill, was RMB6.0 million (US$0.8 million) in the second quarter of 2023.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB1.1 billion (US$155.5 million).

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2023, Tuniu expects to generate RMB163.5 million to RMB171.3 million of net revenues, which represents a 110% to 120% increase year-over-year compared with net revenues in the corresponding period in 2022. This forecast reflects Tuniu's current and preliminary view on the industry and its operations, which is subject to change.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's unaudited consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company has provided non-GAAP information related to income/(loss) from operations, net income/(loss), net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, gain on disposals of subsidiaries and impairment of goodwill. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe that the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are useful for understanding and assessing underlying business performance and operating trends, and management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our financial performance and when planning and forecasting future periods.

This non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool. Further, this non-GAAP measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore its comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. Tuniu encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

(Financial Tables Follow)

Tuniu Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)

December 31, 2022

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

RMB

RMB

US$











ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents 153,835

309,153

42,634 Restricted cash 44,052

31,335

4,321 Short-term investments 724,413

787,348

108,580 Accounts receivable, net 33,644

77,746

10,722 Amounts due from related parties 1,030

2,855

394 Prepayments and other current assets 242,994

222,491

30,683 Total current assets 1,199,968

1,430,928

197,334











Non-current assets









Long-term investments 230,562

230,827

31,832 Property and equipment, net 85,182

79,225

10,926 Intangible assets, net 30,672

28,767

3,967 Land use right, net 92,590

91,559

12,627 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 33,204

14,905

2,055 Goodwill 114,661

114,661

15,812 Other non-current assets 91,091

73,596

10,149 Total non-current assets 677,962

633,540

87,368 Total assets 1,877,930

2,064,468

284,702











LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY









Current liabilities









Short-term borrowings 7,517

7,215

995 Accounts and notes payable 261,873

328,760

45,338 Amounts due to related parties 4,710

5,522

762 Salary and welfare payable 26,507

24,314

3,353 Taxes payable 4,047

1,737

240 Advances from customers 98,899

247,473

34,128 Operating lease liabilities, current 12,439

2,667

368 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 358,312

349,899

48,252 Total current liabilities 774,304

967,587

133,436











Non-current liabilities









Operating lease liabilities, non-current 26,482

10,014

1,381 Deferred tax liabilities 6,839

6,433

887 Long-term borrowings 11,959

10,941

1,509 Total non-current liabilities 45,280

27,388

3,777 Total liabilities 819,584

994,975

137,213











Redeemable noncontrolling interests 27,200

27,200

3,751











Equity









Ordinary shares 249

249

34 Less: Treasury stock (288,600)

(287,548)

(39,655) Additional paid-in capital 9,125,655

9,129,654

1,259,037 Accumulated other comprehensive income 298,981

312,677

43,120 Accumulated deficit (8,028,261)

(8,034,620)

(1,108,025) Total Tuniu Corporation shareholders' equity 1,108,024

1,120,412

154,511 Noncontrolling interests (76,878)

(78,119)

(10,773) Total equity 1,031,146

1,042,293

143,738 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity 1,877,930

2,064,468

284,702

Tuniu Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss)/Income (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$















Revenues













Packaged tours 9,531

40,130

69,793

9,625 Others 27,426

23,051

30,159

4,159 Net revenues 36,957

63,181

99,952

13,784 Cost of revenues (20,440)

(24,301)

(34,547)

(4,764) Gross profit 16,517

38,880

65,405

9,020















Operating expenses













Research and product development (13,963)

(14,328)

(13,820)

(1,906) Sales and marketing (24,474)

(19,987)

(24,906)

(3,435) General and administrative (23,888)

(22,319)

(21,741)

(2,998) Impairment of goodwill (112,102)

-

-

- Other operating income 35,059

762

1,841

254 Total operating expenses (139,368)

(55,872)

(58,626)

(8,085) (Loss)/income from operations (122,851)

(16,992)

6,779

935 Other income/(expenses)













Interest and investment income, net 5,206

6,321

7,122

982 Interest Expense (582)

(1,149)

(218)

(30) Foreign exchange (losses)/gains, net (11,424)

3,514

(15,152)

(2,090) Other income, net 302

1,101

1,820

251 (Loss)/income before income tax expense (129,349)

(7,205)

351

48 Income taxes benefit/(expense) 21

203

(783)

(108) Equity in income/(loss) of affiliates 790

(469)

653

90 Net (loss)/income (128,538)

(7,471)

221

30 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,019)

(454)

(437)

(60) Net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation (126,519)

(7,017)

658

90















Net (loss)/income (128,538)

(7,471)

221

30 Other comprehensive income/(loss):













Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax 17,277

(4,040)

17,736

2,446 Comprehensive (loss)/income (111,261)

(11,511)

17,957

2,476















Net (loss)/income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders - basic and diluted (0.34)

(0.02)

-

- Net (loss)/income per ADS - basic and diluted* (1.02)

(0.06)

-

-















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic (loss)/income per share 371,112,997

371,394,686

371,418,638

371,418,638 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing diluted (loss)/income per share 371,112,997

371,394,686

376,427,714

376,427,714















Share-based compensation expenses included are as follows：













Cost of revenues 291

18

54

7 Research and product development 299

18

54

7 Sales and marketing 448

(16)

28

4 General and administrative 1,639

758

4,383

604 Total 2,677

778

4,519

622















*Each ADS represents three of the Company's ordinary shares.















Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)

























Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

GAAP Result

Share-based

Amortization of acquired

Gain on disposals

Impairment

Non-GAAP



Compensation

intangible assets

of subsidiaries

of goodwill

Result























Income from operations 6,779

4,519

828

-

-

12,126























Net income 221

4,519

828

-

-

5,568























Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation 658

4,519

828

-

-

6,005

















































Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

GAAP Result

Share-based

Amortization of acquired

Gain on disposals

Impairment

Non-GAAP



Compensation

intangible assets

of subsidiaries

of goodwill

Result























Loss from operations (16,992)

778

828

-

-

(15,386)























Net loss (7,471)

778

828

-

-

(5,865)























Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation (7,017)

778

828

-

-

(5,411)

















































Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

GAAP Result

Share-based

Amortization of acquired

Gain on disposals

Impairment

Non-GAAP



Compensation

intangible assets

of subsidiaries

of goodwill

Result























Loss from operations (122,851)

2,677

1,939

(32,786)

112,102

(38,919)























Net loss (128,538)

2,677

1,939

(32,786)

112,102

(44,606)























Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation (126,519)

2,677

1,939

(32,786)

112,102

(42,587)

