Qualys Drives Responsible Business Practices and Sustainability Through Inaugural ESG Report

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, today announced the publication of its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, showcasing its robust adherence to responsible business practices and sustainable operations.

"Qualys' ESG Report reflects our unwavering commitment to governance, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility," said Sumedh Thakar, president and CEO of Qualys. "By prioritizing ethical actions, we cultivate trust among customers, partners, and stakeholders, which is essential to our business strategy and long-term value creation. As we integrate ESG into the fabric of our business, we thank our team, customers, and board for shaping a secure world."

The inaugural ESG Report unveils Qualys' dedication to ESG across four pivotal pillars:

Governance and Ethical Practices: Qualys maintains a diverse board committed to strong corporate governance aligned with regulations and best practices. Further, it extends its responsible business practices to vendor and supply chain management.

Customer-Centric Approach: Recognizing the dynamic cybersecurity landscape, Qualys continually innovates to protect clients from evolving threats. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and take pride in our dedication to customers, comprehensive security measures and the robustness of our risk assessment and management.

Team and Community Support: Diversity flourishes at Qualys driving innovation and inclusivity, as our investment in employee learning, career growth, and well-being underscores our commitment to our workforce. Additionally, we prioritize community engagement, contributing through volunteering, community service, and philanthropic endeavors.

Sustainable Operations: Qualys has prioritized our environmental initiatives and is committed to responsible practices and sustainability. We operate within energy-efficient networks and data centers and work to reduce our energy, waste, and materials consumption to minimize our direct environmental footprint.

To gain a comprehensive understanding of Qualys' ESG initiatives, achievements, and performance metrics, please read the Qualys 2022 ESG report at https://qualys.com/esg.

