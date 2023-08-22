Crypto Theft Lawyers | Dilendorf Law Represents Coinbase Victims

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dilendorf Law Firm, headquartered in New York, is a legal practice specializing in cryptocurrency matters since 2017.

Dilendorf Law Firm Logo (PRNewsfoto/Dilendorf Law Firm) (PRNewswire)

We are currently investigating cases involving individuals who have been affected by cyberattacks and fraudulent activities, resulting in the theft of funds from Coinbase, Gemini and other major cryptocurrency exchanges.

U.S. consumer protection and cybersecurity laws stand in favor of individuals seeking to recover stolen cryptocurrency from exchanges, regardless of whether they've fallen victim to sim-swapping, phishing attacks, or other forms of scams.

Regulated cryptocurrency exchanges are accountable for ensuring the security of consumer funds against well-known risk vulnerabilities and upholding compliant anti-fraud detection systems.

"We empathize deeply with the distressing impact that cyber-attacks and scams can inflict on individuals and their financial security. Our core mission is to extend legal guidance and unwavering support to those who have suffered financial losses due to these malicious activities.

The U.S. Government and some of the states have entrusted cryptocurrency exchanges with financial licenses to enhance their operation in a secure manner that prioritizes consumer protection," said Max Dilendorf, the founding partner of Dilendorf Law Firm.

Individuals whose funds have been taken from the Coinbase exchange are encouraged to contact Dilendorf Law Firm for guidance in exploring potential avenues to recover their losses.

Irrespective of the circumstances surrounding theft from a regulated cryptocurrency exchange, the potential to recover the funds remains a viable option in accordance with the applicable consumer protection and cybersecurity regulations that govern exchanges.

The firm's team of cryptocurrency lawyers will evaluate each case individually, providing tailored guidance and support throughout the legal process.

For more information or to schedule a free consultation, please visit Dilendorf Law Firm's Website or get in touch with us via email at info@dilendorf.com or by phone at 212.457.9797.

Dilendorf Law Firm, PLLC

85 Broad Street

New York, NY 10004

[Attorney Advertising]

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dilendorf Law Firm