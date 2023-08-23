It's a 10 Haircare and Carolyn Aronson Vindicated: Saints and Sinners CEO Michael Wilson Loses His Appeal; Now Faces Potential Several Million Dollar Judgment Due to His Wrongful Conduct

MIAMI, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a 10 Haircare, a highly successful and leading haircare company with international renown, is pleased to announce that last week the Florida Fourth District Court of Appeal affirmed a jury verdict that awarded Carolyn Aronson nearly $700,000 in compensatory damages against Saints and Sinners CEO Michael Wilson and two of his haircare companies, following It's a 10's termination of Mr. Wilson's services for cause.

It’s a 10 (PRNewswire)

Mr. Wilson and his companies had sued Mrs. Aronson and It's a 10 following his termination by It's a 10, with Mr. Wilson claiming that he was underpaid by millions of dollars despite the fact that Mr. Wilson had not performed any services for It's a 10 for many years and never held equity or any office in the company. In the action, Mr. Wilson also claimed that Mrs. Aronson and It's a 10 destroyed his business and reputation when Mrs. Aronson dissolved an upstart-affiliated company through which Mr. Wilson intended in fact to compete with It's a 10.

After suing Mrs. Aronson, personally, along with It's a 10 Haircare for nearly $70 million, all of Wilson's claims were rejected by a jury of his peers following a December 2021 trial and now the appellate court has affirmed this result, approving the judgment for substantial monetary damages against Mr. Wilson. The appellate court found no fault with the jury's factual determination as to Wilson's fraudulent conduct and Wilson and his companies now face the penalty of paying several million dollars in costs and attorney's fees for It's a 10's defense against Wilson's bitter eight-year crusade against his former boss.

The jury and trial court found against Mr. Wilson and his companies on every one of their claims against Mrs. Aronson and It's a 10, and now the appellate court has rejected Mr. Wilson's request for a new trial and has approved a monetary judgment against him. Nonetheless, after the trial and appellate decisions against him, Mr. Wilson and his attorneys issued a defamatory press release claiming that Mr. Wilson was "victorious" and "vindicated."

"It's a 10 is proud of the fact that it has always stood up for what is right," said Mrs. Aronson. "It is very hurtful to be betrayed by someone I trusted and I'm glad the courts saw the truth regarding Mr. Wilson's actions."

About It's A 10 Haircare:

It's A 10 Haircare is an established, professional hair care line offering exceptional multipurpose products via salons and beauty supply stores worldwide. As one of the only female-owned professional hair care brands in the world, It's A 10 Haircare is dedicated to providing customers with the best hair experience possible. It's A 10 Haircare's collections include exceptional 10-in-1 multi-purpose products perfected and simplified to one unique lineup, providing solutions to all possible hair care needs.

MEDIA CONTACT:

5WPR

212-999-5585

Itsa10pr@5wpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE It’s a 10 Haircare