Neymar Jr. is the new Global Ambassador for Horse Team/Campline Horses

LISBON, Portugal, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr. is taking his passion for sport and Brazil to the next level by joining forces with Portuguese business group Horse Team/Campline Horses, a reference in the equestrian world and in the defense of the Purebred Lusitano horse. The partnership is a historic moment because it is the first time a world soccer star supports the development of a global equestrian sport.

Neymar Jr, renowned for his talent and recently signed by Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, is expanding his sporting and social impact by sponsoring the Brazilian Dressage Team – made up of João Marcari Oliva/Escorial and Renderson Oliveira/Fogoso. They will compete in the Pan American Games in Chile next October.

The Horse Team/Campline Horses' first Global Ambassador brings his joy, charisma and excellence to the equestrian world, showcased last week during the visit to the Horse Team/Campline Horses Equestrian Center in Santo Estevão, Portugal, recording the advertising campaign that will soon mark the partnership.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Neymar Jr. said: "I'm very happy to join the Horse Team/Campline Horses family, even more so to meet João Marcari Oliva and Renderson Oliveira, for everything they've done to take Brazil to the top of equestrian sport. I've always been curious to learn more about horses and I'm looking forward to learning more from them and celebrating the victories to come. This partnership is not just about sport, but also about the values we share: teamwork, defending equality, protecting animals, nature and, of course, love for Brazil."

The Horse Team/Campline Horses Group, the exclusive owner of the two Olympic Purebred Lusitano horses (Escorial and Fogoso) and hundreds of their offspring, is equally confident about this partnership, under which NN Consultoria and Neymar Santos, the footballer's father, assume exclusive commercial representation of Horse Team/Campline Horses in Latin America.

"Having Neymar Jr. as a Global Ambassador is an extraordinary step and a huge responsibility, given everything he represents in world sport. As we already had the opportunity to witness in Santo Estevão last week, where he made a point of going, despite the change of life he was making, we believe that this partnership will inspire a wider public to appreciate the talent, beauty and values of dressage, enhancing Portugal as a tourist destination with an equestrian tradition", commented Rui Hortelão, CEO of Horse Team/Campline Horses Group.

