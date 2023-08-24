Alafair Biosciences featured on the 2023 Inc. 5000 as one of America's fastest-growing private companies

Alafair Biosciences Ranks No. 23 in Health Products on the 2023 Inc. 5000

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alafair Biosciences announced that it has been recognized as No. 1249 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, and No. 23 among Health Products. This prestigious ranking provides data-driven insight into the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

"This is such an exhilarating and transformative time for Alafair. We've achieved exceptional growth in the pursuit of improving patient care," said John Joyoprayitno, co-founder, President and CEO of Alafair Biosciences. "From innovative R&D to new partnerships, there is much to celebrate and even more to look forward to. None of this would be possible without our phenomenal team, and this recognition is a celebration of their extraordinary work to get us here."

The Inc. 5000 Class of 2023 represents companies that drove rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and the seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent.

The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine. For complete results of the Inc. 5000 visit http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

About Alafair Biosciences, Inc.

Alafair Biosciences is a privately held medical device company commercializing a patented platform technology of non-collagenous, bioresorbable biomaterials developed to prevent tethering, thereby improving surgeon experience and patient outcomes. Alafair products are distributed through a dispersed network of independent distributors across the United States.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States.

